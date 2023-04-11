Erin Krakow Has A New Hallmark Movie Coming While We Wait For Season 10 Of When Calls The Heart

It's been a while since fans have seen any new episodes of Hallmark’s long-running fan-favorite series, When Calls the Heart. The show received the green light for Season 10 in 2022 and was also renewed for an 11th season earlier this year. Though we know more installments are on the way, the wait has probably been tough for fans. But there is a bit of good news, though, as series star Erin Krakow is set to deliver a new movie in the meantime.

Having starred in When Calls the Heart since 2014 and appeared in numerous films for Hallmark and sister network Movies & Mysteries, Erin Krakow has forged a firm relationship with the company. So it shouldn't be all that surprising that she's lined up yet another small-screen offering. In a recent Instagram post, the actress promoted her newest film, The Wedding Cottage, alongside co-star Brendan Penny, and you can see the funny clip for yourself:

The two co-stars definitely look like they had a blast filming the movie and maybe even came up with some inside jokes of sorts while they were at it. (I'm still trying to decipher the significance of that danish.) Honestly, because the two have such good rapport, I wouldn't mind seeing them actually co-host a show in which they dish on various topics.

The Wedding Cottage, according to the official synopsis from Hallmark, follows a wedding guide creator and her dealings with an artist, who also just happens to be the owner of the titular building. The former must try to coax the latter, who's in a rut, into renovating the cottage so that it can serve as a perfect matrimonial venue for a contest-winning couple. Viewers are sure to enjoy the delightful-sounding movie, which should keep them preoccupied before the previously mentioned TV show returns.

Speaking of the series, a premiere date has yet to be announced for Season 10. There's also been no indication as to when such a confirmation might arrive. Like so many, I'm eager to see more of Erin Krakow in the role of Elizabeth Thatcher, yet I'll certainly settle for her latest film in the interim.

And let's be real, it's not like the show is never coming, and there's plenty of comfort to be found in knowing that. Some may remember that When Calls the Heart’s future seemed very uncertain after Season 9 finished up. So chances are fans are, at the very least, pleased to know that the show is going anywhere anytime soon. That's not shocking either, considering that it's become something of a staple show for Hallmark, which is currently going head to head with rival network GAF.

Some may argue that these movies are too formulaic, but they've clearly struck a chord with audiences, which is why the TV channel continues to make them. I have no doubts that Erin Krakow and Brendan Penny will deliver some fun performances in this latest movie, and I'm also confident that Krakow will continue to crush it once her show returns and hits the 2023 TV schedule.

The Wedding Cottage premieres on Saturday, April 15 at 8 p.m. ET, and is only one of many upcoming Hallmark movies. You can also stream past episodes of When Calls the Heart using a Peacock subscription.