When Calls The Heart's Erin Krakow And More Stars Celebrate The Season 10 Renewal Together In Italy

The ninth season of When Calls the Heart may have ended without the reassuring guarantee that it would be back with more of Elizabeth and Co. in Hope Valley, but fans didn’t have to wait too long. Less than a month after the Season 9 finale, Hallmark has officially renewed the hit series, with a tenth season that will hit an impressive milestone. Leading lady Erin Krakow and her co-stars were quick to celebrate the good news… in Italy, together!

When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a tenth season that will hit and then surpass the 100-episode milestone, according to ET , which further reports that former Teen Wolf and Supergirl executive producer Lindsay Sturman will take over as the new showrunner. The renewal isn’t shocking, as the ninth season was a hit in the ratings with an average of 2.9 million viewers per week. The finale was the most-watched episode of the season with a total of 3.1 million viewers tuning in to see Lucas’ proposal to Elizabeth, which was arguably a long time coming .

It’s great news for fans currently in a hiatus, and Erin Krakow celebrated with a few of her co-stars while in Italy. Take a look at the big smiles on the faces of the stars!

Apparently, there is a way to make a trip to Italy even more fun, and that is with a renewal! Erin Krakow celebrated the big news in Italy while hanging out with co-stars Ben Rosenbaum, Kevin McGarry, and Kayla Wallace. Another co-star dropped an excited message in her comment section, with Andrea Brooks (who also appeared on Supergirl) writing:

Living the life!!!!!!! See you guys sooooooon! ❤️

It’s not clear when the full cast will see each other to start filming Season 10, but at least they know that they’ll be coming back together for more stories in Hope Valley! Krakow’s co-stars (and apparently travel buddies) all posted the same photo of the four of them, and the prevailing opinion seems to be that it was great news to get in Italy. Kayla Wallace’s Instagram caption reads:

News just reached Italy🇮🇹 Mamma Mia! Here we go again! #Season10 Congrats to my When Calls the Heart family🌹

Wallace added the #hearties hashtag, which suggests that she’s grateful to the fandom for all of their support. “Mamma mia!” certainly seems like a fair reaction, with or without the trip to Italy! In his own post , Kevin McGarry dropped a “Mama Mia” of his own after the news reached them, whereas Ben Rosenbaum wrote “Cin cin,” which is Italian for “cheers” and fits with the champagne glasses emoji that he selected for his post .

Meanwhile, in a second Instagram post, Erin Krakow posted some heart emojis along with a message of gratitude to both Hallmark Channel and the Hearties who have been watching for all these years and keeping the show going. All things considered, even if fans can’t celebrate with a trip to Italy, this is some great news to get in the weeks following the finale.

If you want to revisit any of the past seasons of When Calls the Heart, you can find all nine streaming on Hallmark Movies Now. The show has survived a lot of changes over the years, including the original leading man being killed off (although Daniel Lissing later reprised his role ) and the Lori Loughlin controversy , but it’s poised to hit 100 episodes, and hopefully many more after.