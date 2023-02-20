Euphoria Star Wanted By Police After Alleged Hit And Run Accident

HBO has been a hub for quality TV content for years, and it's got a number of megahits currently in the rotation. Chief among them is Euphoria, which has earned its star Zendaya two Emmy awards. The supporting cast was also made super famous as a result of their roles, including Fezco actor Angus Cloud. Unfortunately, the Euphoria is currently wanted by the police after an alleged hit and run incidents. Here's what we know so far.

The alleged incident occurred last Tuesday in Marina del Rey. According to a report by TMZ, Angus Cloud and a male friend were driving an SUV, where they rear ended a Toyota in front of them. They reportedly drove off afterward, while the folks in the other car suffered injuries.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Angus Cloud is not technically a suspect in the incident, but the cops are definitely looking to speak with the Euphoria star to find out the truth about the crash. For his part, Cloud's representative refused to issue an official statement to the outlet. But since a hit and run can be a felony in California, the stakes feel high.

Of course, this isn't the first time that a Euphoria star has had some legal issues. One of Angus Cloud's scene partners Chloe Cherry (who plays Faye) was recently charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing a $28 blouse. These two legal shakeups have come in quick succession, and happened to be with actors who are often seen onscreen together, especially in Euphoria Season 2.

After debuting in Season 1 of Euphoria as Fezco, Angus Cloud has gone from an unknown talent to a widely recognized actor. His character's story was greatly expanded in the second season, with the finale leaving off with a heartbreaking cliffhanger concerning both Ashtray and Fez's relationship with Lexi. Unfortunately, it's expected to be a long wait until the beloved characters return for a third season of Euphoria.

It's currently unclear when Season 3 of Euphoria will be arriving, although it was widely believed that production would begin sometime this month. There are plenty of rumors about what's coming next, include a possible move out of High School to account for the cast's age IRL. For their part, HBO and the cast/crew have been keep tight-lipped, so it seems like just about anything could happen.

One bit of information that shocked fans was that actress Barbie Ferreira would not be back as fan favorite character Kat. Those same fans took umbrage with the way the character was pushed to the side of Season 2, amid reports of Ferreira feuding with Sam Levinson.

It remains to be seen how Angus Cloud's legal issues shake out, but smart money says plenty of Euphoria watchers will be following along. In the meantime, check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.