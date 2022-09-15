Zendaya Back To The Dune 2 Grind After Historic Emmys Win, But Not Before Celebrating With Her Mom (And Tom Holland)

From winning her second Emmy for Euphoria on Monday to immediately getting back to work on Dune 2, Zendaya has had a busy couple of days. As one of many repeat Emmy winners this year, Zendaya’s win was particularly historic, as she is now the youngest two-time winner . Which is very much a cause for celebration and the actress did just that with her mom in person and texted her boyfriend Tom Holland about it.

However, the celebration couldn’t last too long, because the actress had to travel back to set to continue filming one of 2023’s anticipated releases , Dune 2.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Zendaya Gets Back To The Grind On The Set Of Dune 2

Dune 2 kicked off filming earlier this summer with an insanely talented ensemble cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem. They are all returning after the first film, along with new faces in key roles like Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. As for Zendaya, while she was in the first Dune, she didn’t have much screen time, but in the sequel, her character Chani will play a much larger role . So it makes sense that not long after her big win she posted on her Instagram Stories:

I’m so overwhelmed with love and gratitude, it’s hard to even process the fairytale that was last night. Currently traveling to get back to work but posts coming soon.

Zendaya is an insanely busy actress; she has been in three of the biggest releases of the last couple of years with Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria Season 2 and Dune (Part One and the upcoming sequel). However, it is so nice that she got to take a break and celebrate her well-deserved successes, even if it was only for a day or two.

(Image credit: Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

Zendaya Got To Celebrate With Her Mom Before Returning To Dune's Set

This is not Zendaya’s first Emmys win. The last time she won was in 2020 when the Emmys were remote, and she was presented her trophy by a man in a hazmat suit at her home. Though a bit odd, the internet was thrilled about the Euphoria actress’s win and she got to be surrounded by a ton of family. Even though her whole family and her boyfriend weren’t in attendance last night, her mom and got to be with her when she won, as she told E! News :

Well, I didn't have to text my mom because my mom was already there, she's here tonight, which is very special. And I texted my boyfriend.

Isn’t it adorable that the second person she told was her boyfriend, Tom Holland? The two have been known to share cute moments together. From sweet birthday messages to set visits, they are both very supportive of each other. Holland couldn’t be at the Emmys because he was filming The Crowded Room on the other side of the country in NYC, but he does see her often, even flying commercial to visit her on the Dune 2 set.

It brings me immense joy that Zendaya got to celebrate her historic win with family in person, even if it was short-lived. While she’s back to work on Dune 2, she did share celebratory photos from the night, like this adorable one of her and Lizzo.

(Image credit: Zendaya's Instagram Stories)

We will have to wait a while for Dune 2. But, in the meantime, there is a plethora of fantastic movies and shows starring Zendaya to check out, including her historic Emmy-winning performance in Euphoria, which can be watched with an HBO Max subscription.