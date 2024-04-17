Eva Mendes Was Super Happy With One Of Ryan Gosling’s SNL Sketches, And Rita Wilson And More Agreed

Many of Saturday Night Live Season 49’s hosts have truly brought their A-game over the past month, lending their talents to some memorable sketches. No shade to any of them, but I have no problem saying that Ryan Gosling may be the best to fill the gig this year. From his Taylor Swift-inspired monologue with fellow The Fall Guy cast member Emily Blunt to the uproarious Beavis and Butt-Head sketch, he absolutely crushed it. Eva Mendes, Gosling’s longtime partner, was impressed as well, but there’s one particular segment she’s super happy about. And even Rita Wilson as well as others agree.

During the night, the Oscar nominee appeared in a sketch that also featured SNL stars Kenan Thompson and Marcello Hernandez. The bit, “Can’t Tonight,” sees the trio of actors playing three friends, one of which is of Cuban descent and the other Dominican. Ryan Gosling’s character, however, is a native of the United States who married a Cuban woman. As a result, he’s developed a thick accent akin to those of his buddies. The sketch shows Gosling and Hernandez’s characters trying to convince Thompson’s to join them on a night on the town. Needless to say, the result is very funny, and you can check it out below:

Eva Mendes, who is of Cuban descent, eventually took to Instagram to share the clip and offer some praise for the stars involved. Of course, she also sent a special shout-out to her “Cuban Papi” for putting in the work. Her entire statement is incredibly sweet:

Coño! My Cuban Papi made this Cuban Mami so happy with this!! Years of hanging out with my Dad paid off. Gracias to the super talented [Marcello Hernandez] for this skit. The way you say ‘Eva Mendes’ 😂! And [Kenan Thompson] always crushing. Can’t wait for this trio’s next reunion. ❤️

It doesn’t surprise me in the slightest that the star, who quit acting in Hollywood a decade ago , took some time to shout out her man. After all, she frequently does that when it comes to his endeavors and was really supportive of his Ken work for Barbie over the past year. She even called out the Ken haters while defending the father of her two kids. What makes this latest message of support particularly sweet is that it’s joined by a chorus of positive thoughts. In addition to Rita Wilson, Lisa Vidal, Maria Canals-Barrera and more chimed in as well. Check out their responses and more below:

Can’t stop laughing. So good! - Rita Wilson

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 - Lisa Vidal

Mang, dissis gray! Congrajulachungs! 👏👏👏😂 - Maria Canals-Barrera

Gracias Eva 🥰 - Con Todo Netflix

Un abrazo a el gósling y a ti Eva!! 🇨🇺 - Marcello Hernandez

I am crying laughing …. So so good and so spot on 👏👏 all of the SNL skits have been hilarious ❤️ - Nilam Holmes

As of this writing, the sketch has over 1.6 million views on YouTube alone. Considering its popularity, one has to wonder if SNL would consider doing a follow-up, if or when Ryan Gosling hosts again. I certainly think there’s potential for another bit involving these three enthusiastic buddies. It could generate some more laughs, but I’d be down for another if only to see another sweet message through which Eva Mendes shouts out her Cuban papi.

Those who've yet to see the fan-favorite actor's third hosting stint on Saturday Night Live can stream it using a Peacock subscription. And, of course, new episodes of the late-night institution air on the titular evening at 11:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. The show is set to welcome Dua Lipa as host and musical guest on May 4.