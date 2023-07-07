Eva Mendes Is Definitely Into Her Husband’s Ken-ergy As She Gushes About Ryan Gosling’s Acting Ability

Eva Mendes has been endlessly supportive of her husband, Ryan Gosling, particularly with his transformation into the Ken of our dreams for Barbie. The actress wore a shirt with him as Ken pictured and gave him a big shoutout when the shirtless character posters from the film were released, creating the perfect hashtag in the process. Now she is clearly feeling the Ken-ergy even more, as the Hitch star recently shouted out her hubby’s acting ability on social media.

In a recent post from Mendes, the actress quoted an interview Rolling Stone conducted with Barbie director Greta Gerwig. She overlaid the quote on an image of her and Gosling starring together in The Place Beyond the Pines, where they played a couple. You can see the picture from her Instagram below:

Mendes also accompanied the picture with her own sweet caption about her own experience acting with her husband, and was nothing but complimentary.

Mi Hombre. Mi Vida… To say he’s the greatest actor I’ve ever worked with is an understatement. Gracias to the brilliant & beautiful Greta Gerwig @rollingstone.

These two literally couldn’t be cuter. While the couple is notably very private about their personal life and their two girls, Mendes has been showing all the love for her man as Gosling embarks on the press tour for Barbie. She likely won’t walk the red carpet with the Oscar nominee, but she has been his biggest supporter from afar. There were some naysayers when the Drive actor was first cast in the iconic role, but Gerwig, Mendes and other people close to him have been nothing but champions of his work. I personally can’t wait to see the film and the incredible comic performance that’s been teased.

Gosling and Mendes met in 2011 when filming The Place Beyond the Pines together. They started dating shortly thereafter and have been together ever since. After years of rumors that the two tied the knot in 2016, they seemingly confirmed their marriage when Mendes called Gosling her husband last year. The Fast and Furious alum took a step away from acting 10 years ago to spend more time with their two children, but has been an avid supporter of Gosling’s endeavors as he’s continued his acting career.

While Mendes’ support for her husband and the Barbie movie are welcome, the film certainly doesn’t need it. Barbie is already getting tons of buzz with its impressive marketing campaign and its sparkly, star-studded trailers have gotten audiences hyped. The movie is projected to hit the $100 million mark on opening weekend, which is a huge win for the cast and crew. The promotional team recently shared a clip of Gosling acting as Ken in the film, and it’s absolutely hysterical, confirming that the La La Land star is one of our best actors.

You can catch the Barbie movie when it hits theaters on July 21st. Fans of Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes can revisit their electric chemistry in The Place Beyond the Pines, which is currently streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription. For more information on other films heading to cinemas and streaming this year, make sure to consult our 2023 movie release schedule.