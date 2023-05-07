I’m So Obsessed With Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour This Weekend, From Secret Messages To That Surprise ‘Out Of The Woods’ Bridge Performance

Fans know “All Too Well” that Taylor Swift is a giver. She is constantly releasing new music, putting out content, and giving Swifties something to look forward to. However, with her Eras Tour, the pop princess has simply outdone herself. She was in Nashville this weekend and the shows were jam-packed with many memorable moments that I’m absolutely obsessed with. From secret messages to the 1975’s Matty Healy to an iconic “Out of The Woods” performance, Swift made her recent shows the experiences of a lifetime.

The Nashville tour stop will likely be remembered for her announcement of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). It was an electric surprise that set the place ablaze. Fans all over the country seemingly lost their minds, but this was only the tip of the iceberg. Let's discuss how the songstress continued to deliver with viral moments and unique performances.

How Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Were Allegedly Sharing Secret Messages Amid Concerts

This week, Swifties took notice amidst reports that their favorite pop star was dating Matty Healy, the lead singer for the band The 1975. This probably doesn’t come too much of a shock for Swift’s most ardent fans, who are surely well aware of the Grammy winner’s history with the band. She and Healy have been friends for years and have publicly supported each other. Swift recently performed at one of their concerts and, this weekend, the two were accused of sending secret messages to each other, as reported by Page Six.

The 1975 had a concert in the Philippines on May 3rd, where the frontman was recorded mouthing to the camera “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” before performing “About You” from his latest album. In Nashville this weekend, Taylor Swift was seen mouthing the exact same message to the camera before singing “Cardigan.” You can see a TikTok capturing these moments below:

This is almost too strange to be a coincidence, especially considering Matt Healy flew in to be at two Nashville shows and was in the audience to see his alleged girlfriend's message. He even performed with Eras Tour opener Phoebe Bridgers before the show on Saturday night. While this doesn’t exactly confirm the dating rumors, secret love messages don’t do a lot to squash them. Both artists are absolutely killing the game, so maybe fans could get a collab out of all of this. We’ll just have to wait and see how all of this unfolds.

Taylor Swift's 'Out Of The Woods' Performance Is Giving Me (And Other Swifties) Life

The "You Belong with Me" singer didn’t stop there. During every tour stop, Taylor Swift plays a few surprise songs. These are tunes that she vows to only play once on her tour (until she makes a mistake.) In Nashville on Saturday, she chose to play the fan-favorite track, “Out of the Woods,” from her glitzy 1989 album. During her performance, she messed up the very end of the song, which by “Taylor Swift Rules,” means that she gets to perform the song again. She seemed giddy to have messed up, prompting fans to suspect that she fudged the end on purpose. She only redid the bridge of the track, which is widely loved by many. Needless to say, Swifties, including myself, could not have been more excited! You can check out the iconic moment below:

this bridge and i wasnt there?? i am done with taylor swift pic.twitter.com/a9w3aX2qYTMay 7, 2023 See more

The musical talent clearly knows what her fans want to hear, and the performances in Tennessee truly catered to her audience. Swifties are a passionate bunch, and the “Anti-Hero” performer has given us plenty to be pumped about. So far, she has debuted stunning outfits for the Eras Tour, showed off her “Country Taylor” curly locks, and announced new music. It’s all giving me life, and I cannot wait to see what she does next.

Taylor Swift will be touring the United States throughout the summer and is releasing new music on July 7th. Swifties unable to get tickets due to the infamous Ticketmaster fiasco can still experience a Swift concert by streaming her film Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour with a Netflix subscription.