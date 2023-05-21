Taylor Swift Opens Up About Being 'Happy' In All Aspects Of Her Life As Romance With Matty Healy Reportedly Heats Up

Taylor Swift has pretty much been all smiles on the Eras Tour. This weekend, she played Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA, where she slayed the night away in the pouring rain on Saturday. Despite the downpour, Swift seemed to be having an absolute blast, not letting the weather dampen the excitement in the air. Her good spirits were confirmed later on in the night, when she opened up to the crowd about how “happy” she is with “all aspects of her life.” This coy statement comes as her reported romance with The 1975 front man Matty Healy heats up.

During every concert on the Eras Tour, Swift chooses a couple of surprise songs to play, which are tunes she vows to only play once along the tour. These are often deep cuts from her albums that really resonate with Swifties. She also often takes the opportunity to speak to the crowd about how much the tracks mean to her as well as where she is in her life at the moment. During the Saturday night show at Gillette Stadium, she truly opened up to the audience, professing true happiness for where she’s at. Swift exclaimed (via TMZ):

It's insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don't know, that just ... I've never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before. And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour, like, I don't know, my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I'd play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.

After this heartfelt statement, the Grammy winner played “Question…?” which is a track from her Midnights album. The song is about someone asking their partner about past happy memories with a former lover. Many fans were confused by the song choice given her emotional preamble. However, she likely just has a blast playing the upbeat tune and was excited to share it with the Massachusetts crowd.

This statement almost feels like a declaration of love in a sense. Though it mainly reveals that Taylor Swift is content in her personal life, despite her recent breakup with Joe Alwyn, who she dated for six years. It was shortly after that news broke that she was reported to be dating Matty Healy, who was previously a longtime friend of hers. The pop princess has been seen with the “Chocolate” singer multiple times amid the dating rumors. Healy has attended six shows on her Eras tour and was seen spending time with Swift’s parents at one of her Philadelphia performances. The musicians were also spotted kissing and holding hands at Casa Cipriani in Manhattan and were photographed leaving New York’s Electric Lady Studios together.

While this romance may be surprising for many Swifties considering her recent breakup, Matty Healy seems to make the “Lover” singer incredibly happy. It would seem that she has a lot to be grateful for at this point in her life. Even with the tour, the 33-year-old is still recording music and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is set to drop on July 7th, with six never before heard songs included. She's also been spotted in Manhattan during her off time and is apparently spending lots of time with friends. I personally couldn't be more elated for the performer and hope to get some new love-inspired music from her in the near future. Healy is a songwriter himself, so maybe they can work up something together.

Taylor Swift can be seen in the midst of her nationwide Eras Tour, which will continue through August. Swifties who were unable to obtain tickets due to the infamous Ticketmaster fiasco can still see Swift perform, as her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour concert film is currently streamable with a Netflix subscription. She's constantly giving fans what they want, so make sure to read up on upcoming Taylor Swift music and other things for Swifties to look forward to.