Fans Have Been Clamoring For Danny And Baez To Get Together On Blue Bloods. What Donnie Wahlberg Says

Blue Bloods is one of the many shows ending or canceled in 2024 , and viewers are surely eager to see how the long-running procedural concludes. The final batch of episodes for Season 14 will premiere amid the 2024 TV schedule this fall And, with only eight episodes left to close out the Reagan family’s story, there are still plenty of story arcs touch on. That includes the blossoming romance between Danny Reagan and Maria Baez, and Donnie Wahlberg has something to say about it.

Since Marisa Ramirez joined the series in the role of Baez in Season 3, fans were quick to notice a spark of sorts between her and Danny. That bond only seemed to pick up moment after Blue Bloods killed off Danny’s wife, Linda (Amy Carlson), off camera between the events of Seasons 7 and 8. Since then, the show has frequently touched on the detectives’ relationship and feelings for one another, but they've yet to officially become an item.

In a Season 14 episode earlier this year, one fan went on X to share how Danny didn’t look impressed when Baez went out for a drink with someone else and, of course, Donnie Wahlberg had some thoughts of his own:

He is not pleased. ❤️💙

It makes sense that Blue Bloods has been waiting to have Danny find love with someone else following Linda’s surprising death. Just going off of his behavior alone, he certainly seems to feel something for Baez, and Wahlberg seems to be of that thinking. Whether or not that will actually turn into something more between the characters is unknown, as it's unclear just what lies ahead with these final episodes.

Back in May, showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider that while he knows that Danny and Baez “have a lot of chemistry together,” he doesn’t so much see love in their future, at least not any time soon due to Danny being “built and played as a loner” who is “married to his work and who has the freedom and the latitude to do whatever he wants.” Wade also downplayed the idea due to the fact that even if the character were in a happy relationship, eight episodes left doesn’t give him enough room to properly develop a romantic relationship:

The audience may think they want [a Danny and Baez romance], and perhaps they do, and perhaps I’m completely wrong. That’s always a strong possibility. But if we were to put them together and there’s a scene where they’re, I don’t know what, having dinner together and they’re happy, I don’t know what that is.

With that thinking, it would make sense if a romance didn't happen in the final episodes. Or, at the very least, it could be alluded to or confirmed in the series finale or during the final Regan family dinner scene. Still, one has to keep in mind that there are plenty of other loose threads that need to be tied up. As a Danny and Baez shipper myself, I would love nothing more than to have them get together, but timing is a factor here. Ultimately, we'll just have to wait and see how it all plays out, and hope that Donnie Wahlberg's character finds love again.

Blue Bloods fans should tune in on Friday, October 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS when Season 14, Part 2 premieres. Right now, you can also catch up by streaming episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.