Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts After Ben Affleck Recreates A Viral Dunkin Moment For Brand New Ad
Ar-go stuff yourself with donuts.
While Ben Affleck may be most well known for bringing movies like Air to audiences, as well as his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, he’s become nearly synonymous with the brand Dunkin. What started as an amusing slice of “celebrities are just like us” moment has turned into a series of high-profile TV commercials, peaking with Dunkin’s 2023 Super Bowl spot. Now, the former Batman portrayer is back on the donuts and coffee beat, and fans are loving it.
Just a few days into the new year, Affleck was witnessed and photographed with a whole mess of donut boxes and more, according to Blogdady. The new imagery indicates the new ad being produced is directly parodying the Oscar winner’s infamously viral 2020 moment in which he struggled to gather several different Dunkin bags, boxes and glasses.
As the photos started making the rounds online, fans were quick to voice their support for Ben Affleck’s return to the world of TV commercials. Though more specifically, they’re loving his choice of wardrobe, as he was spotted wearing two different T-shirts while filming: one with the words “Best Dad Ever” emblazoned on it, and one saying “Day Ones” with an image of Affleck and BFF Matt Damon as teenagers. Here’s some tweet love for the Good Will Hunting co-stars:
And now some appreciation for Affleck’s self-expressed parenting accolades:
In the images, the Gone Girl star is seen holding a massive stack of Dunkin boxes, and while they presumably aren’t filled with edible treats, I certainly wouldn’t complain if he happened to drop all of them on my kitchen counters. But I digress.
Even though he’s seen looking a little stressed out, it’s presumably all for the sake of staying “in character” as himself. And the fact that he is all good with poking fun at himself is something fans already love about the new ad.
A similar stance is voiced in the tweet below, with the filmmaking actor being applauded for taking that not-exactly-positive moment and giving it new life via spoofery.
To be clear, it’s still not confirmed that Ben Affleck’s latest Dunkin collaboration is specifically for a Super Bowl commercial, but considering it’s being filmed a little over a month ahead of the big game, that certainly seems like the most likely scenario.
Had he been alone in the ad, that’d be one thing, but Affleck was reportedly joined by Internet superstar Charli D’Amelio, who was photographed on the set of the ad. Past commercials saw him joining JLo in serving drive-thru customers (which he later admitted wasn’t all positive by way of some patrons’ reactions), while rapper Ice Spice appeared in an ad that ran later in 2023.
Here’s hoping we’ll get more info about the new ad before Super Bowl LVIII arrives on Sunday, February 11, when it will air on CBS and stream for those with Paramount+ subscriptions.
