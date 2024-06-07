What The Fans Have To Say About Adam Levine's Return And Kelsea Ballerini's Promotion On The Voice

It was a big week for The Voice, as the show announced the impending return of one of its original coaches for Season 27. No, Blake Shelton isn’t coming back , but next spring fans will get to see his rival Adam Levine return to the Big Red Chairs. Alongside him will be Kelsea Ballerini, who’s never officially coached but has had a few different roles over the years. The news was somewhat unexpected, as we’ve still got months before Season 26 kicks off, but fans already have quite a bit to say about the new coaching lineup.

Kelsea Ballerini Gets Support From Fans, Former Contestants And Other Celebs

Country-pop singer Kelsea Ballerini may finally be getting her own chair, but she’s no stranger to The Voice. In addition to playing the honorary fifth coach on Season 15 as the mentor for that season’s Comeback Stage, she was Kelly Clarkson’s battle advisor in Season 16 and even filled in for the American Idol winner when she was out sick during Season 20. Ballerini has proven she’s got what it takes to be a full-time coach, and plenty of people hit the comments of her Instagram post to say just that. Fans wrote:

Will 1000% be watching for HER 😍 – madisondens_

– madisondens_ Welp, guess I’ll be watching the voice now 😍 – tmck4

– tmck4 yessss!!! Best thing to have happened to the show – annamackenziie

– annamackenziie guess I’m watching the next season of the voice 😍 – tennyson.amdahl

– tennyson.amdahl The views yall will gain for that move 👏👏 forever love my girl Kelsea – tesrharsh

– tesrharsh Sounds like I gotta start watching again – caitlyn.pritchett18

Kelsea Ballerini got cheers from former contestants like Season 25’s Bri Fletcher and Season 21 singer Joshua Vacanti, as well as other celebs including celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and a couple of the Queer Eye crew. While Jonathan Van Ness gave a very on-brand, “Yasss!” Tan France also weighed in, commenting:

OMG, I’m so happy for you, love!!

Kelsea Ballerini will be joined by veteran coach John Legend and Michael Bublé, who will make his debut as a coach on The Voice this fall in the 26th season. Season 27 will also see the return of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Adam Levine Is Back With Big Vibes

Adam Levine had some pretty memorable moments on The Voice before he exited the show ahead of Season 17 . He’s also one of just four coaches who have earned multiple wins on the NBC singing competition (along with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan). His expertise both in the music industry and on the show itself have fans excited to see the “big vibes” he’ll bring to Season 27. Comments on his own Instagram announcement included:

OMG!!!! Big blessings and Big vibes!!!! Let’s turn it up! ❤️❤️❤️ – arompza3

– arompza3 Let’s go big vibes baby hell yes 👊🏼 – pohlenfitness

– pohlenfitness HE’S BACK YA’ll 🎸 🔥 – _alyssasparks_

– _alyssasparks_ HE’S BAAAAACK!!!!!!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 – thrivewithjulia

– thrivewithjulia Lets gooooo winning time – matthew_thompsonn

– matthew_thompsonn Let’s gooooooooo – mrgenehong

Singer/songwriter Julia Michaels, who served as Team Adam’s Battle Advisor in Season 14, dropped an excited, “Ugh yessssss” in the comments, while Yellowstone actress Hassie Harrison showed her excitement with a spirited:

FUCK YESSSSSSSSS!!!! 🥳🥳🥳

As a fan of The Voice from the beginning, I love to see how pumped people seem to be for the new coaching announcement. Being able to swap music superstars in and out of the panel has served the competition well over the past 13 years, and it’s always fun to see how the different personalities play off of each other.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors