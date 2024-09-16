Survivor Stans Are Freaking Out After Some Cast Members Were Revealed For Survivor AU Versus The World

Ever since its premiere, Survivor is considered one of the best reality TV shows of all time. While the series is going to continue its run on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), there's a thrilling new version of the show coming with AU vs The World. And Survivor stans are freaking out after some cast members were revealed, including beloved fan favorites. Let's break it all down.

While the full cast of Survivor: AU vs The World hasn't been revealed yet, a trio of iconic players were revealed. Namely Parvati Shallow, Cirie Fields, and Tony Vlachos, the latter of which is also on the Traitors Season 3 cast. The idea of seeing Parv and Cirie playing again has particularly broken the internet, and resulted in a number of delightful memes. Case in point: one tweet expressing how the news has freaked fans out, using footage from the iconic Tiffany "New York" Pollard.

have never watched survivor australia but cirie and parvati playing together again, i WILL be there!!! #survivor pic.twitter.com/4Dv3vkGi4mSeptember 16, 2024

Cirie and Parvati are two of the most popular Survivor contestants of all time, each of whom has played a ton of times before. They both also were fan favorites on The Traitors, with Cirie winning and Parvati making amazing television before finally being voted off. So having them back on Survivor and competing against each other is definitely a bit mind-blowing.

Cirie Fields is famously the Survivor player who "got off the couch" and decided to play the beloved game for a million dollars. She's also been voted off in a number of strange twists during her four previous season on the show. We didn't expect her to return (especially after winning The Traitors and competing on Big Brother). Another tweet shared this excitement, offering:

the fact we’re getting cirie fields back on #Survivor in 2025! this is what dreams are made of #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/npTl4FAsCiSeptember 15, 2024

The fact that Parvati and Cirie are competing together is particularly thrilling for longtime fans of the show. Namely because this will be the third time they've played together. That legacy isn't lost on tweeting fans, who celebrated this milestone.

#SurvivorAU v World will be the third #Survivor season that Cirie and Parvati will be on together.I believe this makes them the fourth pair to appear on three seasons together, after...Colby & JerriJames & AmandaSarah Lacina & Tony pic.twitter.com/Qcz1yIRmKiSeptember 16, 2024

Aside from exited fans, there are also plenty of funny memes coming out of this Survivor casting news. That includes the following tweet, which jokes about how many LBGTQ+ fans both Parvati and Cirie have.

Australian Survivor production meetings be like… pic.twitter.com/zgFAuNMC2wSeptember 16, 2024

While they've played Survivor with each other a few times, the most iconic pairing of Cirie and Parvati was definitely in Season 16 aka Micronesia, which is considered one of the best Survivor seasons. In it the two ladies (plus Amanda Kimmel) formed the Black Widow alliance, which methodically picked off all the men of the cast before they were forced to turn on each other. Another tweet referenced this while sharing excitement for AU vs The World. Check it out:

MA GIRLS BACK ON THE ISLAND OH BITCH WE USED TO DREAM FOR DAYS LIKE THESE NEVER THOUGHT ID SEE THE DAY FOR MORE PARVATI AND CIRIE #Survivor pic.twitter.com/fQFuNsjufpSeptember 16, 2024

Despite Cirie saying she was done with reality TV, it looks like the idea of representing Survivor for this international season was simply too good to pass up. But considering the wild ways she's been voted off the show (remember when she didn't even get any votes?), I can't blame her. And she's the only one of the trio of announced US players who hasn't actually won the game yet. Tony Vlachos has even won twice.

While we wait for Survivor: AU vs The World to begin, fans are also gearing up for Season 47 to begin on September 18th. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.