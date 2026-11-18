Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Last night was the semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars on ABC (and streaming with a Disney+ subscription), and it was a doozy. The power of the fan vote was once again shown, as Harry Shum Jr. was eliminated despite having two perfect scores. His final dance was a tribute to his time on Glee, including some kind words about late actress Naya Rivera. It was a moment hat made me cry, but what was going on in the background at the Skybox made me irate.

The last two weeks saw DWTS contestants with dance experience voted off, largely thanks to the fans. Harry Shum Jr'.s final performance was to the Glee version of "Valerie", with him pointing up to heaven after the final pose, and talking about Naya Rivera to host Juliane Hough in the Skybox. It was a beautiful way to honor the late actress, but it was spoiled a bit by pros Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong recording content for the TikTok live in the background.

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As you can see in the above photo, Bernsten and Armstrong were in full view as Shum talked about Rivera, clearly emotional and saying how much the Glee cast misses her. It even looked like he had shed a tear during the dance, which makes two of us. So when I saw the two pros in the shot pulling focus, I basically screamed at my TV. I know they probably didn't mean it, but it felt disrespectful to see them shooting content in the midst of this emotional moment.

(Image credit: BBC)

Even before Harry Shum Jr. spoke about Naya Rivera, the late actress' presence was felt throughout his quickstep. Rather than dancing to the Amy Winehouse version of "Valerie" the Dancing with the Stars band performed the Glee arrangement that was famously sung by Rivera in one of the show's most iconic moments. What's more, a few dance moves were even lifted straight from the choreo performed by Shum and Heather Morris in that number. You can check out that quick moment below.

When Harry Shum Jr. pointed up at heaven after his final pose, it was clear that Naya Rivera was on his mind. The tribute became all the more clear up in the Skybox, with the Grey's Anatomy star telling Hough:

I feel like Dancing with the Stars is synonymous with Glee. Just the Glee that comes out of it. To be able to dance with Naya's version, it means so much to so many people including myself. We miss you, babygirl.

This was a classy and touching tribute to Shum's late co-star, which is why the juxtaposition between his words and Alan Bersten and Brandon Armstrong doing a bit for the TikTok live felt so upsetting. The pros were just doing their job, but I wish they were listening and reading the room during this emotional moment.

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New episodes of Dancing with the Stars air Tuesdays on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Harry Shum Jr.'s elimination was a shock, but he went out on a high note with two perfect scores and paying respect to Naya Rivera.