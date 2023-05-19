Station 19’s Season Finale Killed Off A Main Character, But I’m More Worried About Jack And His Big Secret

Spoiler alert! Major spoilers ahead for Station 19’s Season 6 finale, “Glamorous Life,” which aired May 18. Consider yourself warned.

The drama in Station 19 ’s Season 6 finale was cranked up to 11 at the Firefighter Ball, because of course the first responders can’t enjoy a single night out without something catching fire — and Carina DeLuca literally can’t go anywhere without someone going into labor. Both of those things happened, and the cherry on top was the ballroom floor collapsing and injuring multiple people. In the end, perpetual bad guy Michael Dixon didn’t survive, but it was the twist with Jack Gibson at the end that has me really concerned, especially with the big secret he was keeping.

Michael Dixon Died After Being Crushed In The Floor Collapse

Pat Healy was promoted to a series regular ahead of Season 6, but unfortunately his character didn’t quite make it all the way to the end. Station 19 even gave him a sweet exit, as he and Travis Montgomery (Jay Hayden) exchanged kind words, and it was truly heartbreaking when his former political foe was unable to bring him back with CPR.

I have to admit, with all of the racism, homophobia and terribleness that Dixon caused for firefighters, this was not one of Station 19 ’s saddest deaths , in my opinion, but there’s no doubt that Pat Healy will be missed by his colleagues, as Danielle Savre tweeted this following the episode:

It never gets easier to say goodbye to a member of our family. @Pat_Healy was tasked with playing a villain in this universe, which is an immense compliment to his acting skills considering he is one of the most stand-up guys I’ve had the pleasure of working with.May 19, 2023 See more

It’s sad to see Pat Healy go, but the firefighters’ lives will no doubt be easier without Dixon, and is it too much to ask that the show not replace him with another big bad next season?

Jack Gibson Collapsed After Suffering Another Head Injury

As soon as I saw Jack (Grey Damon) hit his head when the floor collapsed, I could see where this was going. He suffered a concussion in a previous episode, and it turns out Station 19 was setting him up for additional brain trauma in “Glamorous Life.” Multiple head injuries in one season? I’ve got a bad feeling this isn’t going to be a simple solution, and I think that big secret he had learned is going to come into play in Season 7.

Ahead of the floor collapse, Jack had walked in on Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) and his old firefighter buddy Kate Powell (Kiele Sanchez) getting hot and heavy in the coat closet (because of course). Now, we could probably debate whether or not Theo and Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) were "on a break” after their argument earlier in the evening, but Jack was too distracted trying to help the woman in labor to deal with Theo’s relationship drama.

(Speaking of the woman in labor, does anybody else think Maya Bishop and Carina (Stefania Spampinato) may end up adopting that baby ?)

What will happen when Jack wakes up (assuming he does!)? My money’s on amnesia, personally. Or, maybe Theo will come clean to Vic and keep Jack from having to get involved. And are we really not going to get an update on Jack on Grey’s Anatomy, even though it’s pretty safe to assume he is in that hospital?