Fans Are Upset Kim Kardashian Spoiled American Horror Story: Delicate Part II But The Trailer Already Did It

American Horror Story: Delicate has returned to FX for Part II of the nightmare that is Anna Victoria Alcott’s pregnancy. That means that Kim Kardashian is gracing us with more of her acting prowess, as she jumps back into her publicist persona, Siobhan Corbyn, and it looks like she’s going to play a pretty huge role in the horror series ’ upcoming episodes. To celebrate the series’ return, Kim Kardashian posted some behind-the-scenes pics, angering fans who thought she revealed spoilers. However, it turns out no script secrets were spilled, as Siobhan’s witchy ways were already revealed in the trailer.

Many fans thought The Kardashians star had given away an important plot point when she posted photos to Instagram showing her character being transformed into a Maleficent-looking witch. Check out her post below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

While American Horror Story: Delicate viewers were wary of Siobhan’s intentions with Anna in Part I, she so far has been depicted as way more than just a publicist to Emma Roberts’ character. She’s a best friend and confidante. Also, apparently a witch, if this elaborate headpiece is any indication.

People were quick to hit up the comments on the social media post to accuse the SKIMS boss of dishing out spoilers, writing:

These have given so much away 😭 still can’t wait tho – emgraciex

Biggest spoiler 😢😂❤ – d.ilan

So many spoilers 😭 – nat_fitzgerald

Great thanks for the spoilers – ashwilliams22

Not you spoiling the entire thing – thejayluxx

Other commenters argued that it really wasn’t a spoiler, since most viewers assumed Kim Kardashian’s character would take a villainous turn, but I’d have to disagree with that logic, because having suspicions confirmed is still spoiling.

Rather, the reason that the reality star is innocent of any crimes against television is that the preview already showed Siobhan in the costume in question. Kardashian fully embraced her heel turn in the face-slapping, neck-snapping trailer , which you can see below:

Siobhan actually tells Anna in the trailer that she’s “so much worse” than a monster, while clearly wearing the crow-feathered headpiece. And that’s after she slapped the bejesus out of her friend in the middle of a restaurant.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, some fans like to go into a season or episode without having watched any previews, and for those people, yes, Kim Kardashian’s Instagram would have been the source of them learning about Siobhan’s true colors. But if FX revealed as much in the trailer, it’s probably safe to say that there are even more twists still to come.