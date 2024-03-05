After Kim Kardashian Landed Her First Netflix Film, It Looks Like She Already Scored Another Movie Gig

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to our screens. Through her family’s reality shows, her fashion and skincare lines, and social media presence, that perfectly glammed face has become a consistent presence. Lately, however, she’s been exploring a new corner of the entertainment industry — scripted TV and movies — and American Horror Story: Delicate was only the beginning. After her first Netflix film was announced in November, it looks like Kardashian has already landed a second movie.

The Hulu reality star made her acting debut last fall in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series on FX, and by November, she was signed on to star in and produce The 5th Wheel , a comedy by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. Now Kim Kardashian will add another acting/producing credit to her name, Deadline reports, as Amazon MGM has won the rights to an as-yet-untitled thriller written by Natalie Krinsky.

No plot details are known yet for the project, but the movie was reportedly developed specifically for Kim Kardashian, with Natalie Krinsky being one of several writers and producers the reality star met with in hopes of furthering her acting career. Krinsky, who has worked in the writing rooms for series including Gossip Girl and Grey’s Anatomy, will also produce the thriller, along with Bruna Papandrea through Made Up Stories.

It’s yet to be determined whether this title will see a theatrical release or go straight to Prime Video subscription holders, but it was apparently a highly sought-after project, with Amazon MGM allegedly winning the bidding war between five interested studios. As with The 5th Wheel, Kim Kardashian has reportedly been very hands-on in the pitch process, attending every meeting, and she is expected to continue to play a big role in the film’s marketing.

It’s fun to see the reality star trying her hand at different genres. Kim Kardashian proved to have comedic chops when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and her fans are surely excited to see how that will translate to longer-form comedy in The 5th Wheel. With her new movie being classified as a thriller, it’s safe to assume it’s at least closer in genre to the work she’s doing on American Horror Story: Delicate, which will resume Wednesday, April 3, with “Part 2.”

The Kardashians star certainly had skeptics when she announced her foray into acting. Patti LuPone, for example, spoke out about Kim Kardashian stealing jobs away from actors; however, many fans were delighted at her “campy” performance on AHS . It sounds like Kardashian is putting in the work to line up projects for herself, so time will tell if she can take over Hollywood the same way she’s dominated pop culture.