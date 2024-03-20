Kim Kardashian Is A Face-Slapping, Neck-Snapping Queen Of Villainy In New Footage From American Horror Story: Delicate's Final Episodes

For the first time in its lengthy TV history, FX’s annual anthological frightfest was required to split its season in half due to Hollywood strikes, but American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 is on the way, and we now have a bunch of new footage to obsess over. And it’s indeed obsession-worthy for bringing Kim Kardashian to the spotlight as what appears to be this season’s true antagonist. Siobhan Corbyn, we hardly knew ye.

Check out the footage below to see Kardashian’s character settling in for an unexpected kiss with Emma Roberts’ Anna Alcott, followed by a brutal face slap, as well as more villainous machinations. I am 100% here for the mogul embracing her Maleficent phase.

As it went for the first half of AHS: Delicate’s season, this trailer is all about making the pregnant and hyper-anxious Anna even more stressed out about everything in her life, but most importantly the potential monster growing inside her. But while the earlier episodes played more heavily into the possibility that all of the chaos in Anna’s life was the product of her own paranoid imagination, the trailer throws such ambiguity out with the wash. (Which is fine for the wash, since all that blood wasn’t going to come out anyway.)

For all that I’m digging the new footage, I wasn’t exactly too surprised to see that SKIMS founder taking on a larger role as the season went on, considering she didn’t have all that much to do early on. To the point where some of us at CinemaBlend were not sold on Kim Kardashian’s acting . But maybe we can just blame that on the character herself trying to play it too cool without revealing her malicious intentions.

But hard to hide any such intentions while wearing this, unless you put them under that hat or something.

(Image credit: FX)

Considering how little other members of the AHS: Delicate cast are seen in the promo, save for the other presumed antagonist played by Cara Delevingne, one can only assume that this trifecta of females will be core to the story when the show returns.

It should be good to see more outside-the-box acting from Kim Kardashian in the back half, seeing as how her acting career has exploded quite a bit since American Horror Story twelfth season began. First, she signed on to star in Netflix comedy The Fifth Wheel alongside Girls5Eva co-star Paula Pell, then she gained some kudos for her SKIMS commercial , and most recently landed an untitled thriller for Amazon MGM .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors