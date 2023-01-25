FBI: International Finally Resolved The Forrester Vs. Dandridge Conflict, So What Comes Next?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 11 of FBI: International Season 2, called "Someone She Knew."

FBI: International followed the action to Austria in "Someone She Knew," with the clock ticking before Forrester was shipped to Alabama for a desk job and with Dandridge set to take over the Fly Team. The agents were all facing a question of loyalty and where theirs lay, and the episode finally resolved the conflict between Dandridge and Forrester. Now that the future is settled, what's next for what remains of the team? Let's dig into it!

How FBI: International Resolved The Conflict

Dandridge could barely contain his glee in "Someone She Knew" with his absolute certainty that Forrester would soon be an ocean away and the Fly Team would have to follow his lead. He came to Austria with them, and it seemed like the time for Forrester to take some kind of major action if he had any hope of staying in Europe.

To the dismay of Kellett and the rest of the team, he wasn't making any big moves. In fact, the boldest action he took against Dandridge was to give a speech to Zoey McKenna about whether her loyalties lay with Dandridge and his ambitions or with helping victims.

And as it turned out, relative inaction combined with that inspiring speech to Zoey were enough for Forrester to come out on top of Dandridge without crossing any lines to make it happen. Instead, he chased a lead and found the two kidnapped girls, which impressed those higher up the ladder than both him and Dandridge.

Plus, thanks to Zoey, those higher-ups learned that Dandridge had illegally tapped Forrester's phone, which both explained how he had so much inside info and exonerated Zoey of all the suspicions that she was spying for him. Dandridge is being sent back to the U.S., where the Office of Professional Responsibility would like a word with him.

Dandridge is out, Forrester is staying to lead the Fly Team, and all signs point toward actor Luke Kleintank being around full-time again after the birth of his child! He won the day, without doing much except putting his all into doing his job and letting Dandridge sabotage himself. Zoey took a desk job elsewhere with the promise that she'll come back some time, and the team is now more or less back to status quo. So, what should fans look forward to next?

What Comes Next?

Well, CBS hasn't yet released an episode description for the next episode at the time of writing, but there's one very exciting twist on the way for longtime fans: Jaeger will be back! Showrunner Derek Haas told Give Me My Remote that actress Christiane Paul will return in the next episode, which will reunite her with her former Fly Team on screen for the first time since the Season 1 finale.

Of course, Jaeger did get a status update early in Season 2 when actress Eva-Jane Willis debuted as Europol liaison Megan "Smitty" Garretson, who was the original cast member's replacement and had some news for Forrester and the rest. After her close call with losing her job in Season 1, Jaeger was instead flourishing with a promotion. It should be fun to see how she's doing on screen, even if the case that brings the former teammates back together may not be a lot of fun itself!

As for what else is coming... only time will tell, but I for one am excited to see Jaeger again with Christiane Paul coming back to the show for an episode. See what the hit drama (which is already guaranteed a third season) has in store with new episodes of FBI: International (opens in new tab) on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS in the 2023 TV schedule.

International airs between FBI (which just delivered an emotional breakdown that was a long time coming for Jubal and that Jeremy Sisto broke down) at 8 p.m. and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. on CBS. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.