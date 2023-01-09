FBI: International's Forrester And Fly Team Are Running Out Of Time In First Look At New Episode

The Fly Team on FBI: International may have already hit the ground running in the new year, but they’ve been an agent down for much of the second season so far thanks to Forrester being moved from place to place. While Luke Kleintank’s character was finally back in Budapest by the end of the first case of 2023, new details and first looks at an upcoming episode from CBS reveal that he and his team are running out of time before his reassignment .

The FBI: International episode that airs on Tuesday, January 24 will be called “Someone She Knew,” and the Fly Team will have to tackle a new case while the threat of losing Forrester looms. The episode description from CBS previews what’s on the way:

The Fly Team races to find a kidnapped American teen in Austria as the clock ticks on Forrester’s reassignment.

Forrester found out that he was being reassigned after Dandridge (played by Michael Torpey) dropped the bombshell that he was being transferred to the admin division of the Bureau in Alabama, far from his team and the kind of cases that they’ve been solving out of Budapest since 2021. Dandridge told Forrester that he’d be gone in two weeks, so it’s no wonder that the team will evidently have to worry about the clock ticking in “Someone She Knew.” Kellett and Co. aren’t exactly full of smiles in the first-look photo seen below:

It’s not clear where this conversation is happening, but Kellett, Vo, Raines, and Garretson (who just joined the team in the beginning of Season 2 after Jaeger’s promotion) look like a pretty united front. They’ve worked well enough together (although not up to Dandridge’s shifty standards) with Kellett leading while Forrester was being pulled away, and it seems safe to say that they’ll want a way to keep him in Budapest as part of the team.

As for Forrester himself, another first-look photo from “Someone She Knew” shows him alongside the man who wants to ship him back to the U.S. for what has to be a very different kind of Bureau job:

There doesn’t appear to be much love lost between the two men in the second photo, which isn’t surprising after Dandridge blindsided Forrester with news of the reassignment, right after criticizing the Fly Team. Only time will tell if Dandridge intends to try and keep him on a short leash in his final remaining weeks with them, but another image reveals that Forrester will be out and about rather than doing busywork in a basement somewhere:

It’s just hard to imagine this agent working a desk job in Alabama! Of course, he has been absent from his usual job for long enough in Season 2 for fans to see how the team can work without him, although his absence was for a good reason : actor Luke Kleintank became a dad in real life, after Season 1 featured a cameo from his wife Christina Vignaud . What Forrester's future holds is the question in light of the reassignment order, but the agent isn’t just sitting around! Take a look:

So, will FBI: International really lose Forrester as leader of the Fly Team, when the odds seemed stacked by Dandridge against them? Well, even though the circumstances weren’t exactly the same, the agents did find a way to save Jaeger’s job back in Season 1 when she was being sabotaged from within Interpol. Maybe the same could happen for Forrester; fans will just have to tune in to find out.