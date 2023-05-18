FBI: International's Fly Team Is Geared Up For A Fight In First Look At Season 2 Finale, But Can They Win?

Season 2 of FBI: International will come to an end with the finale on May 23, and the Fly Team may need to pull out all the tops to prevent disaster in Budapest. This means that the crisis could hit close to home for the agents, who have been based out of Hungary ever since the show began. Some first-look images provide clues into what Forrester and Co. are facing in the finale, including one that shows them all geared up for battle.

The episode is called “Fencing the Mona Lisa,” but it’s clear that the Fly Team won’t be on the trail of anybody who raided the Louvre to steal the famous painting. The description from CBS previews that a stolen Russian missile will wind up on the black market in Budapest, with a mysterious American in the mix who will need to be stopped before the worst can happen. In one image, the agents appear to be locked and loaded:

(Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

The first image shows Raines, Forrester, Kellett, Powell, and Smitty, the latter of whom is on the verge of finishing her first season as the team Interpol liaison after the departure of Katrin Jaeger as a series regular in the Season 1 finale. (The episode featuring Christiane Paul as a Season 2 guest star is available streaming via Paramount+ subscription .) Vo is nowhere to be seen, not too long after her big relationship twist . The whole crew is assembled in the next image, though! Take a look:

(Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

The team appears to be assembled in their Budapest office, which makes sense given that “Fencing the Mona Lisa” seems to be set primarily in that city. Whatever Raines is showing them remains to be seen, but they’re certainly all looking serious. Of course, Forrester in particular hasn’t had a lot of reasons to crack smiles in Season 2 after his close call with being demoted and shipped back to the U.S. ! Whether or not he crossed a line earlier this year is up for debate; what seems perfectly clear is that Kellett is not messing around in this image:

(Image credit: Nelly Kiss/CBS)

Fans will have to wait until the Season 2 finale on Tuesday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS for the context of what prompted that expression on Kellett’s face, and it should be interesting to see her and Powell teamed up if that’s what’s happening in the image. Based on the photos as well as the promo, this won’t be an episode that viewers will want to miss even a minute of. Take a look at the preview:

It looks like FBI: International will come to an explosive ending, and we can only hope that all the agents are still left standing when the final credits roll. Can they possibly win to close out Season 2? Win or lose, the show will return for a third season, as CBS renewed International as well as FBI and FBI: Most Wanted (which already released some fun BTS images of Dylan McDermott and his dog ) for two seasons back in spring of 2022.

Be sure to tune in to CBS on May 23 starting at 8 p.m. for a full night of FBI franchise finale action, starting with FBI’s Season 5 finale that doubles as the 100th episode, continuing with International’s “Fencing the Mona Lisa” at 9 p.m., before wrapping at 10 p.m. with Most Wanted’s Season 4 finale.