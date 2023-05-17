FBI: Most Wanted BTS Photos Feature Dylan McDermott At Work On Season 4 Finale, And His Dog Looks Ready For Action
Check out Dylan McDermott (and his adorable dog) behind the scenes on FBI: Most Wanted's upcoming finale!
The Season 4 finale of FBI: Most Wanted is just days away, and the May 23 episode promises to revisit the tragic loss that has motivated Remy Scott (Dylan McDermott) for decades: his brother’s murder. The team is ready to help Remy catch the real killer. Only time will tell if they'll be able to get justice for Mikey a quarter of a century after he was murdered, but some behind-the-scenes images for the finale reveal that McDermott at least had a buddy on set with him: Otis, his dog.
FBI: Most Wanted’s fourth season finale is somewhat forebodingly titled “Heaven Falling,” and one behind-the-scenes image seems to show Dylan McDermott in character… if Remy was partnering with Otis the dog instead of one of the other agents, that is! Take a look:
Who wouldn’t trust that duo to join forces for justice? FBI: International has Tank, after all! In all seriousness, McDermott looks so very in character in the first behind-the-scenes image that it might not look BTS at all if not for the chair he’s standing in front of. The next photo gives a closer look at Otis sitting in the star’s seat on FBI: Most Wanted:
Otis actually appeared in a Season 4 episode (available streaming via Paramount+ subscription) back in April, but if Dylan McDermott can play more than one character in this TV universe after his time on Law & Order: Organized Crime, why couldn't Most Wanted’s cutest canine if another on-camera opportunity ever arose? Of course, the finale may be no place for any pup with the hunt for Mikey’s killer, although McDermott had a smile behind-the-scenes:
It remains to be seen if Remy will have any reasons to smile in “Heaven Falling.” Most Wanted gave him what Dylan McDermott described as a “really sweet and innocent” ending in Season 3, but that doesn’t guarantee that he’s in for a happy ending in Season 4. For her part, Keisha Castle-Hughes had a peace sign BTS:
The Season 4 finale will also feature FBI’s Alana De La Garza as SAC Isobel Castille, not too long after she and Remy shared a moment about difficult decisions at the end of the three-show crossover. “Heaven Falling” was written by showrunner David Hudgins, and the promo gives a tease of what to expect:
Be sure to tune in to CBS on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 p.m. ET for the Season 4 finale of FBI: Most Wanted, following FBI: International’s Season 2 finale at 9 p.m. and FBI’s Season 5 finale at 8 p.m. The fifth season finale of FBI doubles as the show’s milestone 100th episode.
Fortunately, all three shows are already guaranteed to return in the 2023-2024 TV season, as CBS announced a two-season renewal last spring. In light of the three Law & Order and three One Chicago shows also being renewed in the FBIs' shared TV universe, there are some questions worth asking as we look ahead to summer hiatus!
