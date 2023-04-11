As FBI Season 5 Continues, Star Jeremy Sisto Addresses The 'Nice Change' From The Crossover Event

Spring has been an exciting time in the FBI universe on CBS, although fans undoubtedly had more to enjoy from the action of the global crossover event than the characters across FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International did! The crossover brought the three teams together to battle a never-before-seen threat that pushed the agents’ limits , and very nearly ended in disaster. That said, it also gave Agent Jubal Valentine a break from the “old demons” that he’s had to battle , and star Jeremy Sisto addressed the “nice change” as the fifth season continues approaching the finale.

The “Imminent Threat” crossover event between the three FBIs kicked off by sending Jeremy Sisto’s Jubal to Rome in order to join forces with Scott Forrester’s FBI: International Fly Team. In Italy, Jubal ran into kinds of obstacles that aren’t an issue for him with all his resources at 26 Fed in New York, and the stress didn’t stop upon his return home. But none of the stress had to do with his drinking or even another complication with his son . Speaking with CinemaBlend, Sisto opened up about playing Jubal dealing with a global threat rather than a personal threat, saying:

It was kind of nice. It was maybe the first episode that Jubal had some focus on him that didn't entail some deeply personal issues. He was there for a job and it never gets beyond that. The complications are the job, getting the job done. Part of that is making sure his team stays safe and making sure they make the right moves and trying to be the leader that he could feel good about. It was nice. It was interesting, because I'm used to having some intense personal issue if they're going to devote some time to the character. It was definitely a nice change.

Jubal probably wouldn’t describe any part of the crossover before they finally won the day as “nice,” but playing Jubal in action as a leader instead of dealing with his demons was a “nice change” for Jeremy Sisto. The character certainly still had plenty to do as the threat to New York grew more and more imminent, and he did something that – according to one star – was an “unforgivable” betrayal . While choosing to keep the truth of Nina’s shooting from Scola was ultimately Isobel’s call, Jubal clearly didn’t feel great about lying!

The crossover (which you can revisit streaming with a Paramount+ subscription ) aired just days before some good news for the six shows that share a TV universe with FBI and its two spinoffs, as the three Law & Order and three One Chicago shows were all renewed over on NBC. All nine being renewed (after the FBI s got a double renewal back in 2022) raises some important questions for the future of the Wolf Entertainment franchise , while some comments from actors including Jeremy Sisto may shed some light on what’s to come.

For now, fans of FBI (opens in new tab) still have more of Season 5 to look forward to, as the season finale won’t air until Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, followed by the International Season 2 finale at 9 p.m. and Most Wanted Season 4 finale at 10 p.m.. FBI's fifth season finale will also be the show’s milestone 100th episode, so it’s a safe bet that the stakes will be sky-high!