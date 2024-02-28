FBI May Have Already Ruined OA's New Relationship, But I Hope That Story's Not Over After An Easy-To-Miss Moment

Warning: spoilers are ahead for Episode 3 of FBI Season 6, called "Stay in Your Lane."

FBI got off to a pretty sweet start for the agents in "Stay in Your Lane," when Maggie spotted a smitten OA kissing Gemma, his new girlfriend. In true FBI style, however, a kidnapping quickly ruined the playful mood between the partners, and it didn't get any lighter after Maggie was on the hood of a car during a car chase and the kidnapping turned into murder. Unfortunately for OA, the case of the week involved Gemma's circle of friends, and their relationship seems like it could be ruined... but after one moment at the end of the episode that was easy to miss, I hope we haven't seen the last of Gemma in the 2024 TV schedule.

Gemma came from a very wealthy background, hung out with a very wealthy crowd, and lived in an apartment that certainly wouldn't come cheap even in a fictionalized version of New York City. OA admitted to Maggie that coming from Queens meant that he and his girlfriend weren't always on the same page, but he was firmly in the honeymoon stage of his three-week relationship in "Stay in Your Lane."

And while Gemma herself wasn't mixed up in the murderous and drug-fueled racket on the club scene, one of her friends by the name of Cate was. OA's inside information based on what his girlfriend unwittingly told him came in very handy for feeding Tiff (with some new material for Katherine Renee Kane) details while she was undercover, but Maggie had a conversation with him about his relationship with Gemma not fitting with his FBI job. He had a decision to make by the end of the episode, but it was complicated by a poorly timed phone call.

At the end of the hour, a distracted OA decided to call off the conversation about where to get dinner and have a talk with Gemma about her lifestyle. She sort of scoffed at that, not knowing why he was so serious, but checked to see why her phone was blowing up. As it turned out, Cate – who had been shot after she cracked under the pressure of helping the team – died in surgery. OA gave Gemma a big hug to comfort her... only to realize that he quite literally had some of Cate's blood on his hand.

He quickly shifted his hands to cover up the blood and didn't say anything about it to her, and it was an easy moment to miss, especially after he'd just been telling her that they need to have an "honest conversation." It also made me hope that the story of OA and Gemma isn't over yet. I'm not particularly attached to Gemma herself after she only appeared in a few scenes, but I'm invested in OA and seeing what choices he makes if he continues the relationship.

More Zeeko Zaki is never a bad thing, after all! OA isn't struggling with the same kind of "unnecessary" thoughts that Jubal is (to quote Jeremy Sisto), but this definitely seems like the kind of inner conflict that could stretch into more than one episode. Find out if FBI has more of Gemma and OA together with new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, and revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. The show hit the 100-episode milestone back in 2023 with the grisly Season 5 finale, and is showing no signs of slowing down.