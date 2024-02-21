Following FBI's Tragic Episode, Jeremy Sisto Addressed The 'Unnecessary' Part Of Jubal's Journey
Jeremy Sisto told us about the part of Jubal's FBI story wasn't necessary.
Warning: spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of FBI Season 6, called "Remorse."
FBI returned in the 2024 TV schedule to get Season 6 off to an intense start with a terrorist group. The threat in "Remorse" was smaller in scale, but still had sky-high stakes with a personal connection to Jubal to make the investigation all the more urgent. While the episode had as happy an ending as was possible for a traumatized kidnapping victim, Jubal was set to blame himself for everything that went wrong. Jeremy Sisto spoke with CinemaBlend about "Remorse" and what wasn't necessary for Jubal's journey.
In "Remorse," Jubal came to the chilling realization that two young women had been abducted as children, and his investigation into the case eight years earlier had concluded that the girls were dead and the case was closed. Instead, the girls had been held captive for all those years, before one sister was killed and the clock started ticking on the team finding Gabby before she was killed as well... or crossed a line that couldn't be uncrossed.
In true Jubal fashion, he was ready to blame himself for what happened by the end of the episode, but – like when he fell off the wagon in Season 5 – Maggie stepped up to speak with him. She bluntly told him that he's "not that powerful" and "not responsible" for everything bad that went down. In our interview, Jeremy Sisto explained what that message meant to his character:
Jubal's tendency to blame himself for more than he's responsible for is just "unnecessary," according to the actor, and he had Maggie's support in avoiding that. Isobel also had his back in "Remorse" when it came to not blaming him for the mistake about the kidnapped girls years earlier, as Jubal wasn't in the position of authority at the time that he is now, even if his marriage was falling apart. But the conversation with Maggie packed a punch at the right time, as Sisto continued:
Maggie didn't have a grand speech for him to remind him that the girls' captivity wasn't his fault, but dropped just enough words to get through to Jubal. Sisto weighed in on why it made a difference for Maggie of all people to have this conversation with him:
Luckily, Gabby did survive her ordeal when she – due to her own trauma – went from a hostage to a hostage-taker in the climax of the episode. When other agents were willing to take her down rather than risk the civilians inside, Jubal made the choice to charge in and connect with her just enough to get her on the line with her father. The decision paid off, but could have gone very badly, so was it a bold or irresponsible move? I asked Jeremy Sisto that very question, and he said:
Jubal's anxieties about the case certainly weren't helped by the news that his son had been suspended from school for drinking, particularly since he had concerns about Tyler inheriting a genetic predisposition toward alcoholism. But his personal burdens didn't stop him from making the necessary quick decisions. When I noted that I love how Jubal is still a solid agent even when his personal life might be going haywire, Jeremy Sisto responded:
Jubal has certainly been through plenty of sticky situations that required all of those impressive qualities, ranging from his son's seemingly terminal cancer to the death of Rina that was dangerous for him as a recovering alcoholic back in Season 4. (You can revisit Season 4 streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.)
Keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays for a night full of action, with FBI at 8 p.m. ET, FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET, and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET. While there's no saying at this point when Jubal will be back in the spotlight in the shorter-than-usual Season 6, the latest episode proved that he still has plenty on his plate.
