The Final Season Of The Blacklist Is Finally Heading To Streaming, And I Can’t Wait To Hear What Fans Think Of That Ending

It may be hard to believe, but it’s been six months since The Blacklist’s shocking and tear-jerking finale twist. The NBC crime thriller came to an end last July after ten seasons. It was as shocking as Blacklist viewers would expect after more than 200 episodes of Red's adventures, and fans had a lot of thoughts about the ending. Soon, any fans who didn't watch live on NBC in 2023 will be able to see that ending for themselves, and I can't wait to see how their reactions compare to those from last July.

According to What’s On Netflix, Season 10 of The Blacklist will be dropping on the streamer on February 11, meaning that soon, fans old and new of the series will be able to watch it from start to finish, with every plot twist and action sequence in between. This will also mean that any who weren't able to watch the final season live or were waiting to binge-watch will finally be able to do so and are going to be left with a pretty surprising end.

Spoilers ahead for the series finale of The Blacklist.

That surprising ending involved James Spader’s Red jetting off to Spain. Unfortunately, the series’ two-hour finale did not end on a good note, as Red was killed by a bull. In true The Blacklist fashion, no one could have seen it coming, as one would think that if he were to die, it would be at the hands of an enemy or illness, not an animal.

Fans who watched the series finale had their own ideas as to how The Blacklist should have ended. Some thought the show could have not shown Red’s fate, and instead, left it up to the viewer to decide what happened. That would have given the other characters more time to wrap up their stories, and allowed viewers to think that perhaps Red survived and could show up again at some point. Since the series foreshadowed Red’s illness, that seemed a likely way he could die, if not killed by man or animal.

Now that The Blacklist’s series finale will soon be available for many more fans to watch, it wouldn’t be surprising if there are soon more ideas about alternate endings. Series finales are often hit-or-miss; although The Blacklist could have ended differently, it has definitely given viewers something to talk about even well after the final credits rolled. End series finale spoilers.

The Blacklist hit 200 episodes during its final season, which is a huge feat. Even amidst departing cast members and divisive finales, there was a reason that the series ran for so long and why many are still so passionate. It will be exciting to be able to watch it in full soon, especially for the fans who have been waiting to see the final season.

Those who have yet to see the series finale of The Blacklist can watch it and judge for themselves with a Netflix subscription beginning February 11. It would also be a great time to start all over from the beginning since all seasons will finally be available, even if it means rewatching scenes that some fans may want to forget.