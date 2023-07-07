The Blacklist Makes Show History With International Hunt For Reddington In New Series Finale Images, And I'm So Ready

The Blacklist will come to an end for good in the 2023 TV schedule after ten seasons, more than 200 episodes, and even one attempt at a spinoff, and Reddington himself will be the show's final Blacklister. The two-part finale event on July 13 will be must-see for fans to find out how many of the series' mysteries will actually be solved by the time the final credits roll, and it turns out that the show managed to do something for the very first time during production of the finale. The Blacklist filmed overseas, and some preview images suggest that fans are in for something special.

While fans of The Blacklist know well that the show regularly sets storylines outside the borders of the United States, the show itself has actually never filmed outside of New York. That changed for the finale, with parts of the two-episode event filming in Spain. Based on some preview pictures of what to expect in "Raymond Reddington #00: Part One" and "Raymond Reddington #00: Good Night," it will be very clear that they're not in New York anymore. Take a look at the first:

(Image credit: FERNANDO MARRERO/NBC/ SONY PICTURES TELEVISION)

Call me crazy, but I don't think there are a whole lot of fields like this in New York City! It's not clear just yet if either of the episodes are actually set in Spain or Spain is doubling for another location, but Red was on the run as of the end of the penultimate episode, and the hunt for him has already taken its first casualty.

The death of Pritchard wasn't actually Reddington's fault, however, as it was the pressure from Congressman Hudson that pushed him to the point of overdosing. Red has a pretty good head start on Hudson by this point, partially thanks to Cooper and Dembe. Check out another look at James Spader as Red in Spain:

(Image credit: FERNANDO MARRERO/NBC/ SONY PICTURES TELEVISION)

While Congressman Hudson may not have his boots on the ground to track down Reddington, Cooper and the task force were given that precise mission by the attorney general, and another image reveals that Ressler is searching for Red in the scenes filmed in Spain. Ressler has no reason to love Hudson, given that the congressman pushed his NA sponsee to the point of breaking, but he has a job to do!

(Image credit: FERNANDO MARRERO/NBC/ SONY PICTURES TELEVISION)

Based on the image that Ressler is showing, it appears that the task force is short on pictures of Reddington that were taken recently! Maybe somebody should have taken a screenshot when Red video-crashed the attorney general's meeting with Hudson, Cooper, and Panabaker in the latest episode so that the task force would have something more current. In all seriousness, though, it looks like The Blacklist went above and beyond for filming the series finale, complete with a helicopter:

(Image credit: FERNANDO MARRERO/NBC/ SONY PICTURES TELEVISION)

Whether the show will end with the capture of Reddington after ten seasons remains to be seen; the man has seemingly been getting his affairs in order all season, but with no clear or definitive explanation for why. All bets are off with a series finale with the stakes about as high as they've ever been!

Tune in to NBC on Thursday, July 13 starting at 8 p.m. ET for the series finale of The Blacklist. You can also revisit earlier episodes of Season 10 streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription, and the first nine seasons with a Netflix subscription.