Fire Country's Showrunner Revealed Bode And Gabriela Will Have A 'New Level Of Attraction And Complication' This Season, And I Have A Few Theories About Why

Since basically day one, Bode and Gabriela’s chemistry and romantic feelings toward each other have been at the center of Fire Country. Now, the third season of Max Thieriot’s fire drama promises to up the ante on that front, as the showrunner confirmed by revealing there will be “a new level of attraction and complication” between the two characters. So, how will that happen? Well, I have a few theories.

What Tia Napolitano Said About Bode And Gabriela’s Relationship

Following the explosive events of Season 2’s finale, which involved Bode leaving Gabriela’s wedding and proclaiming he was going to become a firefighter , Season 3 will pick up right where we left off. In preparation for its October 18 premiere, showrunner Tia Napolitano spoke to TV Line about what’s to come, and got specific about the will-they-won’t-they couple, saying:

Everything feels new because Bode has always been incarcerated until this season and they were forbidden on multiple levels for almost every episode. Bode has agency now. He doesn’t have to rely on other people to advocate for him. That adds a new level of attraction and complication to their dynamic.

So, when Fire Country returns on the 2024 TV schedule , we’re going to find out why Bode and Gabriela’s relationship goes to this “new level,” and we got a taste of it in the trailer for Season 3, take a look:

While we can see that the duo spend time together in the Season 3 premiere, there are still so many questions about where it will go next and why it will get even more complicated. So, let’s break down a couple of theories that could play into the state of their relationship in the new episodes.

After Season 2’s Kiss, Bode And Gabriela Clearly Still Have Feelings, And They Need To Be Addressed

Put simply, Max Thieriot and Stephanie Arcila's characters have a lot of unpacked baggage. They need to sort out their feelings, and it seems like they finally will in Season 3.

First, they were together, then they broke up and Gabriela got engaged to Diego. Now, it looks like her wedding will get interrupted by a disaster, which could open a door for her to reassess her love life.

Let’s remember, these two kissed in Season 2…and then both attempted to move on. While Bode didn’t interrupt her wedding, he still loves her and I get the impression that she does too.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plus, it seems like Gabriela and Bode will spend time together in the premiere on a call, which gives them the opportunity to talk about all this. As you likely know, though, they’ve never been great at communicating about their feelings, and I don’t think that’s going to change.

However, as Napolitano said, between Bode having “agency” now and not being afraid to do things for himself, it seems like he might take the step he’s always wanted to take with Gabriela. To do that, though, there’s a mess in their way, and it seems like more complications are coming too.

Leven Rambin’s New Character Seems Like A Potential New Love Interest For Bode

On top of Fire Country dealing with the love triangle between Bode, Gabriela and Diego, it seems like another person is going to be added to it, possibly making it a square. Leven Rambin is joining the cast as Audrey , and she’s also a former fire camp inmate. So, her and Thieriot's characters already have something very important in common. With that in mind, Napolitano teased:

They share that in a way that none of our regular characters can with him, and she’s a lot of fun.

So, she will likely really understand Bode and his experiences in a way that his family and friends can’t. Will she be a romantic option for him? I don’t know, but it certainly feels like a possibility.