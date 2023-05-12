Fire Country’s Kanoa Goo Explains What It Was Like Working With Max Thieriot As The Director
The co-creator, star and producer of Fire Country has taken his seat in the director's chair.
The anticipation is real as Fire Country gets ready to air the penultimate episode of its freshman season. Between having two massive country stars write exclusive songs for the show, Bode’s freedom being at stake, and the knowledge that Season 2 of Fire Country is a guarantee there’s a lot to look forward to with episodes 21 and 22. However, one of the most exciting elements of the May 12 episode is the fact that Max Thieriot, the co-creator, star and producer of the CBS drama, directed it. And Kanoa Goo, who plays Kyle on the show, opened up about working with Thieriot as a director.
Thieriot will be the second Fire Country cast member to take over the director's chair this season. Kevin Alejandro directed the mid-season finale of the CBS drama last winter, and now the Bode actor is taking his turn to lead a major episode. Kanoa Goo, who was introduced as Bode’s potential rival Kyle in episode 18, got to work with the series co-creator and star on episode 21, and he told CinemaBlend how much he loved the experience, saying:
Along with respecting Thieriot as a director, Goo also explained how much he admires him as an actor too, saying:
Both Goo and Thieriot have worked on different network dramas over the last year. The Kyle actor played a role on The Rookie before joining Fire Country, while the Bode actor previously was a regular on SEAL Team before leaving the show to work on his own CBS drama on the 2023 TV schedule. Considering the success Thieriot has found with his two shows, specifically Fire Country, it makes sense why Goo looks up to him.
While speaking about how Thieriot works as a director, Goo recalled watching the him work with another guest performer on the show, saying:
It sounds like Max Thieriot is a class act as a director, and really thrived in the position. Considering he wears so many hats professionally on Fire Country, I could see him returning to direct more episodes in Season 2.
To see how Thieriot directed the penultimate episode of Fire Country’s first season, you can watch the last two episodes live on CBS at 9 p.m. ET on Fridays, and you can stream all available episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.
