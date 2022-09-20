Fire Country: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About The CBS Show

Over the years, TV has seen its fair share of shows detailing the lives of firefighters, ranging from classics like Rescue Me and Third Watch to more modern hits like Chicago Fire and Station 19. The 2022 fall TV schedule will see a new firefighter-centric drama take to the airwaves when Fire Country debuts on CBS in early October. But unlike a lot of the other shows mentioned, the new show featuring SEAL Team star Max Thieriot will put its primary focus less on professional firefighters and more on prison inmates looking for adventure and redemption through fighting fires.

If this is the first you’re hearing of Fire Country, don’t worry, because we have an assortment of useful information about the show that will have you primed and ready to take it all in when it premieres on CBS in the coming weeks. From the release date to the cast and so much more, here are some quick things to know about Fire Country.

Fire Country Premieres October 7th On CBS

There isn’t that much time to wait before we get a chance to see Fire Country in action as the new drama series is set to premiere at 9 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, on CBS. The new series finds itself in a nice spot as it is set to debut following the S.W.A.T. Season 6 premiere and before the return of Blue Bloods, which will be kicking off its 13th season the same night.

CBS has also announced that Fire Country will be available to anyone with a Paramount+ subscription. However, it should be noted that only those with access to Paramount+ Premium will be able to watch the show as it premieres live (through the CBS feed service). Those with the less expensive version of the streaming service will have to wait until the next day before it lands as an on-demand title.



The Fire Country Cast Includes Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, And Kevin Alejandro

When Fire Country debuts on CBS (and Paramount+) later in the fall, it will feature a cast that includes some very recognizable faces for those who watch a lot of TV. Leading the charge will be Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as convict-turned-firefighter Bode Donovan, who joins the program to shorten his sentence. Billy Burke (9-1-1: Lone Star) takes on the role of Vince, the Cal Fire chief who leads the prisoner firefighter program. Kevin Alejandro, who previously appeared on Lucifer, will show up as Manny, the firefighter who is put in charge of training convicts like Bode for the dangerous fire missions.

Other members of the Fire Country cast include Diane Farr (Rescue Me), who takes on the role of Cheryl, a member of the Cal Fire board with years of experience battling blazes in the wilderness; Jules Latimer (Guilty Party) as fearless firefighter Everly; Stephanie Arcila (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as Arabella, a young woman raised in a family of firefighters; and Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning), who plays the charming yet tortured firefighter named Jake.

Fire Country Centers On A Group Of Inmates Who Join An Elite Firefighting Team In Northern California

Fire Country, which was originally titled Cal Fire, won’t be set in a massive metropolis like New York City or Chicago but instead in the hills, mountains, and rugged terrain of Northern California. According to the show’s official synopsis, the new CBS drama series will center on Bode Donovan, a young convict who joins a new firefighting program that calls on inmates to help the state battle intense wildfires that have become a part of life for many Californians over the years. With a shot at redemption for his past mistakes, as well as a shorter prison sentence, Bode sets out to achieve both by putting his life on the line.

Max Thieriot, Who Created The Series, Based It Off Experiences Growing Up In California

In addition to leading the Fire Country cast, star Max Thieriot also came up with the idea behind the new CBS series, which is based on his own experiences growing up in Northern California. In September 2022, Thieriot told TV Guide (via TV Insider) that most of his friends either went into the military or worked for Cal Fire after graduating from high school, and he was inspired to tell those stories. After coming up with the idea, the SEAL Team star decided to make his first-ever pitch to CBS, and it was a success, as the network decided to give it a shot.

Though Thieriot will be the star and one of executive producers of Fire Country, he will still be involved with SEAL Team Season 6, according to Deadline.

Tia Napolitano Will Serve As The Fire Country Showrunner

Experienced TV producer Tia Napolitano has been tasked with serving as the Fire Country showrunner in addition to being one of its executive producers. Deadline reported on the hire back in May 2022, with the outlet revealing the deal had been in the works for some time with CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer Television, which are producing the new series.

Throughout her career, Napolitano has served as the showrunner on Freeform’s Cruel Summer as well as a producer on a number of scripted programs like Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Council of Dads, and Station 19, which should come in handy with the subject matter of Fire Country.

The Fire Country Trailer Offers A Glimpse At The Drama And Firefighting Action That Lies Ahead

In May 2022, CBS released an extended trailer for Fire Country, one that introduces most of the show’s major characters in addition to setting up the drama and firefighting action that lies ahead. Those who were on the fence about the show, its story, and tone should have a better understanding of the series after watching the trailer found below.

How Bode Donovan will deal with the dangerous fires, his early release from prison, and the return to his hometown (and his past there) will surely be explored after the series debuts.

Well, that about catches you up with everything we know about Fire Country before it premieres on Friday, October 7th on CBS. But, while you wait, don't forget to check out everything else on the CBS fall 2022 TV schedule.