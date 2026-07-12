Kelly Clarkson May Be Ready To Move On From Daytime, But Pal Says Wrapping Is 'Bittersweet'

Viewers may be counting down the days until the final episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show hits the 2026 TV schedule, but for Kelly Clarkson, filming has already wrapped. The American Idol singer definitely seemed ready to move on from daytime TV — she didn’t even host all of her final season’s episodes — but for others on the Emmy-winning series, there may have been more mixed emotions.

Lifestyle expert Lawrence Zarian appeared on more than 140 episodes of The Kelly Clarkson Show over its seven seasons, and he opened up to US Weekly about how hard it is to lose such a great job — with credit going to Kelly Clarkson herself and other producers for making things so wonderful. Zarian said:

It is so bittersweet because everybody loves her. It is the best job in the world, the best family in the world. Alex Duda, our executive producer, and Kareen Gunning run a beautiful ship, and it has been an honor to be a part of their family.

Kelly Clarkson announced in February that her eponymous talk show would end after Season 7, citing the need to spend more time with her children, 12-year-old River Rose and 10-year-old Remington. She’s spoken candidly about her demanding talk show schedule, and Lawrence Zarian understands that Clarkson needs to go be a mom. That doesn’t mean he won’t miss her, though, as they apparently grew very close! He continued:

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But then Kelly and I, we fell in love with each other. We created this wonderful relationship. I call her Kelly Clarkson Zarian. And I got to sing a duet with Kelly Clarkson!

Awww, that is the sweetest. Everyone should take this as their sign to reach out to their work bestie.

Lawrence Zarian said from Day 1 that he had wanted to someday sing with The Voice coach — who is known for her amazing Kellyoke covers — and that it became a running joke between the two of them. As the end drew near, however, they decided to make it a reality for one of the June shows, as you can see below: