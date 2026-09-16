One Milestone Chicago Fire Will Reach When Season 15 Hits The TV Schedule

Chicago Fire Season 15 will be here in less than a month on the 2026 TV schedule, and the excitement is building. Even though the firefighter drama will be seeing some changes with the cast and showrunner, there is a lot to look forward to. This includes the resolution to the major Season 14 cliffhanger that saw multiple characters in danger. That’s not all, though, as the NBC series will also be hitting a major milestone when it returns.

When Chicago Fire returns for Season 15 in October, the show will officially be the longest-running firefighter drama of all time. Currently, the British drama London Burning holds that title, running for 14 seasons and 172 episodes from 1986 to 2002. As a fan, I love that Fire's 15th season will be the new record holder. It's worth mentioning, though, that the Dick Wolf-produced drama technically holds the title in terms of episode count. The series is coming up on 300 installments, which is quite a feat.

There have been a handful of firefighter dramas to grace the small screen over the years, and each have had varied runs. For instance, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, Station 19, lasted just seven seasons before ABC surprisingly canceled it. Meanwhile, Rescue Me also ran for seven seasons on FX. And, right now, Fire Country is heading into its fifth season, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up lasting as long as Chicago Fire.

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It’s pretty insane knowing that Fire will soon hold this impending record on top of having the honor of kickstarting the One Chicago franchise. There also doesn’t seem to be any end in sight, as the franchise is a staple on NBC. And, even 15 seasons in, the OG show is managing to keep things fresh, throwing in twists and new characters that keep fans on their toes.

Chicago Fire is still just one piece in a long line of general first-responder series, and it has some serious competition. For instance, while not strictly a firefighter dramas Third Watch ran for six seasons on NBC in the early 2000s, with the show focusing on police, firefighters and EMTs.

Similarly, 9-1-1 is heading into its 10th season as fans continue to obsess over their favorite first responders and dispatchers. Whether or not the show will be able to reach 15 seasons is hard to predict, but the show continues to be a hit for ABC, so I wouldn’t be surprised.

At present, though, I'm already celebrating Chicago Fire, and I love how long it’s been on. I'm hopeful that it won't end anytime soon but, for now, I'll just revel in the fact that the 15th season is nearly here. New episodes will begin airing on Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.