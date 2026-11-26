When discussing the best Batman, I'm pretty sure many people will say that Michael Keaton is #1, and I'm not going to disagree. Keaton OWNED that role. That said, is he the most interesting live-action version of the character? I'm going to say no.

In fact, I'm one of those weirdos who will acknowledge that while The Dark Knight is most people's favorite Batman movie, I'm actually of the opinion that Matt Reeves’ The Batman is the best Batman flick. That's all because of Robert Pattinson, who I think is the most fascinating version of Batman yet.

With confirmation that Pattinson is the new James Bond, I have a good feeling that he might also be the most interesting version of 007 yet. Here's why.

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Pattinson Might Provide A Quieter, More Subtle Spy Than Ones In Years' Past

While many people will likely say that Keaton is the best Batman, I think it's even more likely that most people will say that Sean Connery is the best Bond. Every subsequent Bond actor has unfortunately been judged against Connery, with many people saying that they liked Daniel Craig's bruiser Bond since he was a callback to the tough guy Bond that Connery represented.

Connery is also the reason why some people disregard Roger Moore's Bond, as some people think he verges too far into the silly territory. Personally, of all men who have played Bond, my favorite is Pierce Brosnan, but I respect those who prefer George Lazenby or Timothy Dalton.

That said, I think Robert Pattinson, who I've already gone on record calling my favorite modern actor, will probably provide the most interesting take on the character yet. When trying to envision him as Bond, I think of his roles in Tenet, The Batman, and Primetime, all rolled into one. I see him being a subtler, quieter Bond than others (maybe closest to Dalton), and I'm looking forward to him creating his own version far removed from anything like Connery. Can you tell that I'm excited?

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Pattinson Also Bears The Distinction Of Being The Only James Bond Who Has Also Played Batman...So Commence With The Comparisons!

We've had a James Bond who's been Remington Steele, a James Bond who was in The Golden Compass, a James Bond who was Indiana Jones’ dad, and a James Bond who was in Flash Gordon, but we've never had a James Bond who was ALSO Batman, and I just love that this is now going to be a reality.

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I know I'm not the only person who's ever wondered who has the better gadgets, or who would win in a fight, and now that same actor is literally going to be both characters. We're undoubtedly going to have people who are going to argue that Pattinson is a great Batman, but a terrible Bond, or a phenomenal Bond, but a terrible Batman.

Or, you'll have people like me who think that Pattinson is an excellent Batman and (hopefully!) an excellent Bond, and I love that we now live in a timeline where this is a thing. Stupendous!

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

In The End, I Never In A Million Years Would Have Suspected Robert Pattinson, But I'm Excited Now That He's Been Chosen

Honestly, I feel like the search for the next Bond took FOREVER. In fact, just last year, I wrote about how I thought Aaron Pierre would make for a great Bond. Even though it took seemingly a million years to pick another 007, I feel like the final decision came out of nowhere.

Granted, Pattinson had been in the discussion to play Bond for some time now, but I feel like this reveal came out of the blue (Leave it to me to just learn that Pattinson has been manifesting this role for years).

However, now that Pattinson has been confirmed, I'm actually now EXTREMELY excited for this new Bond movie. So much so that while I wasn't really interested before, I'm now all in for a new Bond film. So, great decision! Robert Pattinson can do no wrong!