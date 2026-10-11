Wait, Joe Miñoso's Still Leaving Chicago Fire, Right? What To Know After The Premiere

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Season 15 premiere of Chicago Fire, streaming now with a Peacock subscription.

Following Season 14’s fiery cliffhanger, Chicago Fire’s 15th season got off to an intense start on the 2026 TV schedule. Wednesday’s premiere resolved the cliffhanger that saw several members of 51 in danger during a call. I am pleased to report that no one died. However, we'd thought Joe Miñoso's would be exiting the drama soon. Yes, the actor's still leaving, though now we know this story won't be as straightforward as I would have guessed going into the season. Thankfully, the showrunner cleared some of this up for me.

So, What Happened During The Episode?

Miñoso has been on Chicago Fire since the very beginning, and when it was revealed ahead of Season 15 that he would be leaving, it had an emotional impact on us here at CinemaBlend. This was particularly true given we knew Season 14 had ended on a cliffhanger involving Cruz.

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Considering how Season 14 ended, many fans were worried that Cruz would die, especially since it wouldn’t be the first time a cliffhanger on the show ended with a major death. Regardless, I'm glad the show didn't go the kill the character off in the premiere route. Instead, what Cruz will face this season is far more complicated.

Technically, Cruz is fine, or fine-ish, but a collapse while helping civilians left him with a broken spine. He’s been in rehab for three months, and despite the fact that it seemed like he was improving, he got some pretty heartbreaking news at the end of the end of the episode.

Cruz told Hermann that he got his MRI results, and they revealed there’s only a sliver of healthy tissue across the fracture. It means that, even if he does end up getting out of his wheelchair, he’s never going to be a firefighter again.

Why The Accident That Kicked Off The Season Will Be 'Critical' To Miñoso's Exit

Chicago Fire’s new showrunner Victor Teran told CinemaBlend that his injury will play a part in Miñoso’s exit, but he expects the audience will be going through the ringer just as Cruz is day to day.

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It will be a critical part of his exit, although it's not as straightforward as it seems. Nothing ever is. I keep using the word roller coaster, but this one really is. I mean, health issues in general, I think if anyone who's gone through them knows, it's like one day you feel like you're on the verge of getting better. And then sometimes, you backslide. And it's complicated. This is a devastating injury, and it's going to cause him to ask a lot of questions and really figure out what's important to him. And that will all be intimately tied to his exit.

Obviously, it’s a relief Cruz didn’t die, especially with Chloe expecting twin girls, and the thought of her raising four kids by herself would have been hard. While it’s devastating to know that Cruz won’t be a firefighter anymore, I do like we are going to get some more time with the character, and I also appreciate this unusual turn of events on Chicago Fire.

It sounds like this will be more of a fade into the sunset exit for the longtime NBC drama, but I am still curious to see how his exit goes and how much we'll see when it comes to the problems he's facing. So far, it’s clear that news of his results will be weighing on him.

For 14 seasons, Chicago Fire has been unpredictable, and the show has had quite the revolving door of cast members. Since Miñoso is an original cast member, his exit is definitely going to hit the fanbase, myself included, pretty hard.

Details surrounding Miñoso’s final episode have not been shared, so that complicates things, too. I still have no idea when we are saying goodbye. It could be as early as next week. But I'm still grateful to have the actor around for as long as we're gifted him.

In the meantime, new episodes of Chicago Fire air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.