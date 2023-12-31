Following Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Release From Prison, She Explained How Taylor Swift’s Work Helped Her While She Was Behind Bars

Taylor Swift's influence appears limitless, even reaching into the unexpected corners of the correctional system. Gypsy Rose Blanchard, whose compelling and tragic story unfolded in the true crime series The Act , was sentenced to seven years in prison for her role in the notorious murder case involving her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. In a recent interview, Blanchard shared Swift's music's profound impact on her during those challenging years behind bars.

Speaking to TMZ , the newly released Blanchard revealed that she has been a devoted Swiftie since the beginning of Taylor's career, finding solace and inspiration in the artist's music during her seven-year prison sentence. Blanchard shared that the “Lavender Haze” singer’s entire discography served as a lifeline, helping her navigate the best and worst moments of her life. According to the high-profile felon, she and the pop star have been through their 'eras.’

Gypsy highlighted how the “Bad Blood” performer played a crucial role in helping her navigate the abuse and trauma inflicted by her mother. The songs resonated with her, creating a profound understanding and connection beyond the prison's confines. During her incarceration, her father sent her money, which she used to purchase every album Taylor released, including re-releases.

For those unfamiliar with the story, Blanchard faced a challenging childhood, forced by her mother to present herself as wheelchair-bound. Her mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard, orchestrated a series of distressing experiences, from shaving Gypsy's head to administering drugs, all while falsely portraying her daughter as suffering from leukemia and muscular dystrophy.

The seemingly "unbreakable" connection between mother and daughter abruptly stopped in 2015. The young woman took a bold step to free herself from her mother's manipulative grasp, allowing her enamored internet boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to enter their home in Springfield, Missouri. Unfortunately, this daring move led to a tragic outcome, as Godejohn fatally stabbed 48-year-old Dee Dee, bringing an end to the disturbing dynamics that had characterized their relationship.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Recently released from prison, GRB made her first public appearance as she checked out of a hotel, symbolizing the commencement of her life as a free woman. Reveling in her newfound freedom, Gypsy and her husband secured tickets to the Sunday Kansas City Chiefs game, where she harbored hopes of spotting Taylor Swift in the crowd, supporting her NFL beau, Travis Kelce .

However, their plans for a potential Swift sighting took an unexpected turn when Blanchard was informed by her parole officer that she needed to leave Missouri. TMZ reported that local law enforcement officials communicated their desire for her to leave the state, potentially due to security concerns in the Kansas City area, where she had been residing for the past 24 hours. This development threw a wrench into Gypsy's aspirations for a peaceful and celebratory post-prison life.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has reportedly gained local celebrity status during her short stay in town, engaging in photo sessions with fans and chatting with persistent paparazzi. Since her release from prison, she has undeniably attracted a considerable amount of attention.

Perhaps Gypsy Rose can keep an eye on all the upcoming Taylor Swift events so she can meet her hero soon.

The newly released 32-year-old had her story dramatized in the acclaimed series The Act, featuring standout performances by Joey King and Golden Globe winner Patricia Arquette. This gripping true crime show is available for streaming with a Hulu subscription and is widely regarded as one of the best in the genre available to stream .