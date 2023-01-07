Following Pete Davidson Split, Emily Ratajkowski Gets Real About Dating The 'Worst Men'

Emily Ratajkowski has been in a few relationships over the past several years but arguably experienced her most high-profile romance in 2022. Ratajkowski was in a relationship with actor and comedian Pete Davidson, and the two raised more than a few eyebrows. By the end of the year, they split after only two months of dating, though. Neither star officially addressed the whirlwind romance while it was happening but, interestingly, Ratajkowski has now shared some thoughts on dating. She didn’t name Davidson outright but did get real about going out with the “worst men” at times.

The Gone Girl alum has had an interesting and well-documented dating history. She was previously involved with musician Jeff Magid for a few years and, in 2018, she married actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after only a few weeks of dating. The couple, who share one child, ultimately broke up by July 2022, with Ratajkowski filing for divorce later that year. The 31-year-old opened up about her experiences with men during an episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast (opens in new tab), explaining how her success as a working women factors into the proceedings:

So what I hate with [dating] men, in particular, is I feel like, they’re like, “Ok, yes, you're special, you’ve done it,” and they love it and they love it. And then slowly, they get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings and then they resent you. And then they start to tear you down, and then you’re just back to square one. And it’s so fucked up and unfair because I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don’t know how to handle it, and they don’t know what it means for their own identity.

What the star seemed to be laying out during her discussion with model and social media influencer Olivia Ponton is that competition can arise between some couples. In this case, she’s specifically referring to occasions in which men can become intimidated by the women that they’re dating. Thanks to her experiences, the Lying and Stealing star now seems to know what she does and doesn't want in a partner moving forward:

I said to my girlfriend, 'I feel like I attract the worst men. Because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.

It should once again be stressed that we can’t say for sure whether Emily Ratajkowski is referring to Pete Davidson here. Based on what the public saw, the two seemed to enjoy each other’s company during their fling. The Internet had hilarious thoughts on the romance, though many found their public outings at events like New York Knicks games to be sweet. Even Kim Kardashian , Davidson’s ex, reportedly gave her blessing to his relationship with Ratajkowski . Reports also alleged that Davidson and Ratajkowski had a shared love of the East Coast, which would explain the locales at which they were spotted.