Following Pete Davidson Split, Emily Ratajkowski Gets Real About Dating The 'Worst Men'
The model and actress has honest thoughts on dating men.
Emily Ratajkowski has been in a few relationships over the past several years but arguably experienced her most high-profile romance in 2022. Ratajkowski was in a relationship with actor and comedian Pete Davidson, and the two raised more than a few eyebrows. By the end of the year, they split after only two months of dating, though. Neither star officially addressed the whirlwind romance while it was happening but, interestingly, Ratajkowski has now shared some thoughts on dating. She didn’t name Davidson outright but did get real about going out with the “worst men” at times.
The Gone Girl alum has had an interesting and well-documented dating history. She was previously involved with musician Jeff Magid for a few years and, in 2018, she married actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after only a few weeks of dating. The couple, who share one child, ultimately broke up by July 2022, with Ratajkowski filing for divorce later that year. The 31-year-old opened up about her experiences with men during an episode of her High Low with EmRata podcast (opens in new tab), explaining how her success as a working women factors into the proceedings:
What the star seemed to be laying out during her discussion with model and social media influencer Olivia Ponton is that competition can arise between some couples. In this case, she’s specifically referring to occasions in which men can become intimidated by the women that they’re dating. Thanks to her experiences, the Lying and Stealing star now seems to know what she does and doesn't want in a partner moving forward:
It should once again be stressed that we can’t say for sure whether Emily Ratajkowski is referring to Pete Davidson here. Based on what the public saw, the two seemed to enjoy each other’s company during their fling. The Internet had hilarious thoughts on the romance, though many found their public outings at events like New York Knicks games to be sweet. Even Kim Kardashian, Davidson’s ex, reportedly gave her blessing to his relationship with Ratajkowski. Reports also alleged that Davidson and Ratajkowski had a shared love of the East Coast, which would explain the locales at which they were spotted.
All in all though, Emily Ratajkowski seems content following her breakup with the Saturday Night Live alum. She recently marked the new year and her relationship status with some beach days and a thong bikini. Weeks ago, she also revealed that she’d downloaded a dating app (which essentially means there’s no hope for any of us). It appears she’s still looking for love and, in the process, she’ll surely be aiming not to draw the “worst men.”
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
