After Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Were Seen At Knicks Game, The Denver Nuggets Had A Classic Response

Yes, it would seem that Pete Davidson has (yet another) new lady on his arm. The fan-favorite Saturday Night Live alum was recently linked to actress and model Emily Ratajkowski. Of course, the two have yet to formally confirm any sort of relationship, though they’ve been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. This past weekend, the rumored couple took in a New York Knicks game, and the NBA organization itself took notice. Upon that, the Denver Nuggets weighed in with a classic response.

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski were at Madison Square Garden when the Knicks came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. No offense to the (mostly) beloved basketball team, but I’d wager that plenty of people were more focused on the purported celebrity lovers in the stands than they were on the game. On that note, the Knicks’ social media team captured some sweet shots of Davidson and Ratajkowski enjoying themselves at the game. You can check out the Instagram pics down below:

A post shared by New York Knicks 🏀 (@nyknicks) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The images themselves are sweet, but it’s the flurry of comments that truly make this an A+ post. Amid the bevy of responses was a particularly humorous one from the Denver Nuggets. The team’s Instagram account chimed in with a brief, but very honest, piece of commentary:

Can you ask them if it’s official?

I’m chuckling but, simultaneously, I’m wondering, “Like, can you guys really ask them, though?” It’s a big question that’s on plenty of people’s minds and, funny enough, the Nuggets aren’t the only team that’s looking for answers. The Atlanta Hawks dropped in a funny inquiry as well:

We need more info…

As do we all. The rumors surrounding Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski first cropped up a few weeks ago, and the Internet had some hilarious thoughts. The alleged development did come as a bit of a surprise, because Davidson had only broken up with Kim Kardashian – who he’d started dating around November 2021 – just a few months prior. The reports ironically surfaced around the same time that Davidson finally appeared on The Kardashians (which is streamable with a Hulu subscription ). Though she hasn’t publicly addressed the apparent new romance, Kardshian allegedly has no issues with it . In turn, Ratajkowski threw some support her way after the SKIMS founder sported glittery pants.

All the while, this rumored relationship once again poses a question that’s vexed some people for quite some time: How does the King of Staten Island star keep landing these women? A number of theories on the matter have made the rounds, but the most consistent is arguably that the SNL star is well-endowed , a claim that even comedian Jay Pharoah has backed up.

In any case, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski look happy and, if anything is really going on between them, they’ll likely divulge details when they’re ready. But expect the Denver Nuggets and other interested parties to continue to speculate on the matter in the meantime.