Food Prices Are Really High Right Now, So It’s No Surprise Fans Had Thoughts About JoJo Siwa’s New TikTok Video

Even though Miley Cyrus left the wrecking ball in her past, and welcomed her new era on a trapeze, she’s still leaving her fans thirsting for her with her self-love anthems and sexy music videos, especially when it comes to her latest single “Flowers.” JoJo Siwa is among the many who can’t stop thinking about and swooning over Cyrus, and she illustrated her love through a viral TikTok that included her overfilling a cereal bowl, and the commenters have some thoughts about it, especially considering the price of food at the moment.

In the video Siwa is seen overpouring her milk in her cereal, putting way too much shaving cream in her hand while showering, failing to tie her shoes and being generally distracted, while clips of Miley Cyrus working out in a bra and underwear in the “Flowers” video play in the background. Check it out:

It’s obvious that Siwa poured what looks like the whole box of cereal and a gallon of milk into the bowl, and fans had some thoughts about the overuse of food by the So You Think You Can Dance judge . Especially considering how much it costs to go grocery shopping these days.

One TikTok user posted, and over 3,000 others liked her statement calling out the overflowing milk:

NOT the cereal and the milk wasting😭😭 Alexia Alvarez

Another user, commented a question I presume many are thinking:

was the cereal worth the video gapp.__.oh

Meanwhile, one person mentioned that while they love Siwa, they didn’t love how much food she used in the video:

jojo please don't waste I know it was for the video but still😊 Quaso

However, lots of the comments also really related to what Siwa was saying about Cyrus. This fan wasn’t as opposed to the food usage as others, however, they did note how it shows Siwa's commitment to showing her love for Cyrus:

The mess you made with the cereal!! You mean business when it comes to Miley! kristamoberly

Another user noted that while they’re married to a man, they also couldn’t stop thinking about Cyrus’ new video:

Girl I’m married to a man & just had a baby and I can’t stop thinking about Miley 😂😂😂 GingerHooked

One other user noted that they could relate so much to Siwa’s video about loving Cyrus’ new song that they posted:

Jojo simping is my new vibe😂 appleuser95974592

Well, whether people liked the overuse of cereal or not, it did clearly prove Siwa’s point that she was making. That point being, she has a massive crush on the singer who was recently dubbed the Queen of New Year’s Eve by her fans. Speaking of New Year’s Eve, the “Flowers” video isn’t the first time Siwa has posted about her love for Cyrus. She also posted a viral TikTok reacting to Cyrus performing with Fletcher right as the 2023 TV schedule began. Let's just say their chemistry on stage was palpable, and Siwa's literal and figurative thirsty reaction was understandable.