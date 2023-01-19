Food Prices Are Really High Right Now, So It’s No Surprise Fans Had Thoughts About JoJo Siwa’s New TikTok Video
Did you have to use that much milk JoJo?
Even though Miley Cyrus left the wrecking ball in her past, and welcomed her new era on a trapeze, she’s still leaving her fans thirsting for her with her self-love anthems and sexy music videos, especially when it comes to her latest single “Flowers.” JoJo Siwa is among the many who can’t stop thinking about and swooning over Cyrus, and she illustrated her love through a viral TikTok that included her overfilling a cereal bowl, and the commenters have some thoughts about it, especially considering the price of food at the moment.
In the video Siwa is seen overpouring her milk in her cereal, putting way too much shaving cream in her hand while showering, failing to tie her shoes and being generally distracted, while clips of Miley Cyrus working out in a bra and underwear in the “Flowers” video play in the background. Check it out:
@itsjojosiwa (opens in new tab) ♬ Flowers - Miley Cyrus (opens in new tab)
It’s obvious that Siwa poured what looks like the whole box of cereal and a gallon of milk into the bowl, and fans had some thoughts about the overuse of food by the So You Think You Can Dance judge. Especially considering how much it costs to go grocery shopping these days.
One TikTok user posted, and over 3,000 others liked her statement calling out the overflowing milk:
Another user, commented a question I presume many are thinking:
Meanwhile, one person mentioned that while they love Siwa, they didn’t love how much food she used in the video:
However, lots of the comments also really related to what Siwa was saying about Cyrus. This fan wasn’t as opposed to the food usage as others, however, they did note how it shows Siwa's commitment to showing her love for Cyrus:
Another user noted that while they’re married to a man, they also couldn’t stop thinking about Cyrus’ new video:
One other user noted that they could relate so much to Siwa’s video about loving Cyrus’ new song that they posted:
Well, whether people liked the overuse of cereal or not, it did clearly prove Siwa’s point that she was making. That point being, she has a massive crush on the singer who was recently dubbed the Queen of New Year’s Eve by her fans. Speaking of New Year’s Eve, the “Flowers” video isn’t the first time Siwa has posted about her love for Cyrus. She also posted a viral TikTok reacting to Cyrus performing with Fletcher right as the 2023 TV schedule began. Let's just say their chemistry on stage was palpable, and Siwa's literal and figurative thirsty reaction was understandable.
Along with her video thirsting over Cyrus, Siwa has gone viral recently for showing clips from her Dance Moms experience, as well as her “rudest celebrity” brouhaha with Candace Cameron Bure. Her dance videos are also super popular, along with her reactions to other TikToks. Overall, I think it’s safe to say lots of people watch the history-making Dancing with the Stars contestant, and have a lot of thoughts about her, both positive and constructive (especially when it comes to food use in this economy).
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
