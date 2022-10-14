Where JoJo Siwa And Candace Cameron Bure Stand After Their 'Rudest Celebrity' Feud

JoJo Siwa caused quite the kerfuffle this summer, when she revealed via TikTok challenge that Great American Family actress Candace Cameron Bure was the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. The two went back and forth for days, with friends and family coming to their defenses while simultaneously throwing shade at the other party. It even started a bit of a trend, with other celebrities starting to recall unfortunate interactions with fellow famous faces. Although the fireworks have since fizzled out, the former Dance Moms star gave an update on where she stands today with the Fuller House actress.

The So You Think You Can Dance judge said that she and Candace Cameron Bure have not been in touch since they had beef back in July, after JoJo Siwa called the actress out for snubbing her when she asked for a photo at the Fuller House premiere. Siwa told E! News :

I’ll be honest, I haven’t spoken to her at all since the whole thing. I think she’s alive and thriving. I think I’m alive and thriving. We’re … civil? I don’t know. I’ve got like three problems since that one, so, we’re moved on.

It kind of makes sense that the two wouldn’t keep in touch. The two celebs apparently didn’t cross paths in the years between the Netflix premiere and JoJo Siwa’s participation in the TikTok trend, leading that grudge to fester for so long in Siwa’s mind.

While Candace Cameron Bure spilled the tea on the conversation she and JoJo Siwa had in the aftermath of the TikTok slam, the back-and-forth between the duo and their families might indicate that neither got the closure they thought they deserved in the situation. A number of the Full House alum’s friends and co-workers rushed to defend the actress against the claims that she was rude, and the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star’s daughter, Natasha Bure, clapped back at Siwa , telling her to “grow up” in an Instagram Story that she deleted soon after.

JoJo Siwa’s mother Jessalynn also weighed in , appearing to throw shade at Candace Cameron Bure. The dance mom said it’s “super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking,” which was presumably a reference to Bure’s social media activity in the immediate aftermath of the viral video. Jessalynn Siwa also posted an old clip from her podcast, in which she’d relayed the story of the Fuller House premiere.

After the Boomerang singer went viral for her callout, other celebrities came forward to air their grievances. Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma also called out the Fuller House star for not understanding the meaning of Bruce Springsteen’s hit “Born in the U.S.A.” The Hills villain Spencer Pratt got in on the fun as well, with a dramatic retelling of a run-in with Friends actress Lisa Kudrow .

It seems JoJo Siwa and Candace Cameron Bure are letting bygones be bygones in the name of being “civil,” so we’ll just have to wait to see what unexpected celebrity feud pops up next.