Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky Manno Shared The Moment Her Kids Learned She Was On Reality TV, And I Love How They Still Troll Their Dad Over It

When one decides to go on reality TV to find love, it probably doesn’t register too strongly that someday they might have children to explain that too. Ali Fedotowsky Manno, one of the most famous Bachelor contestants who led her own season of the dating series, found herself in that situation unexpectedly, and she’s sharing that moment with all of Bachelor Nation. As hilariously awkward as the whole situation is, I am still laughing at how it’s led to an inside joke for their family.

Many people were bidding farewell to TikTok this weekend in anticipation of the social media ban, resulting in plenty of emotional trips down memory lane. Ali Fedotowsky Manno — who appears on the season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test currently airing on the 2025 TV schedule — joined in the trend by reliving the moment her son happened upon a photo of her and ex-fiancé Roberto Martinez. She shared on Instagram :

A post shared by Ali Manno (Fedotowsky) (@ali.manno) A photo posted by on

I love how excited her son Riley was at finding the photo of his mom online (Ali Fedotowsky Manno shares Riley and a daughter Molly with husband Kevin Manno). Unfortunate as it may be for the ex-Bachelorette, it does make sense that a photo of her and Roberto Martinez would be among the top search results.

Despite Kevin Manno jokingly unplugging Alexa — much to Riley’s dismay — Ali Manno revealed that her reality TV engagement has become something of a joke between her kids and her husband. She says in the caption of the post:

My kiddos still love to mess with their dad and ask Alexa to show them pictures of ‘Ali and Roberto’ 😂 Thank goodness [Kevin Manno] has a great sense of humor 😂

That’s a pretty brutal move from the kiddos, but I guess Ali Manno’s husband is OK with it, since he was the one who got the girl in the end. The couple has been married since 2017.

Ali Fedotowsky Manno returned to the reality TV space recently to compete on Fox’s survival series Special Forces (available to stream with a Hulu subscription ). However, she was one of the many celebrities booted from the competition when she suffered a finger injury during a challenge.

This was an especially disappointing turn of events for fans of The Bachelor , as her exit was shortly followed by Trista Sutter’s voluntary withdrawal, thus ending the dating franchise’s dominance carried over from previous seasons.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The real question, however, is what was more painful — Ali’s finger injury, her son finding pics of her former fiancé, or Ellen DeGeneres making her feel “stupid” on her popular talk show?

If you want to see which celebs make it to the end of Special Forces, tune in to new episodes at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on Fox, and if you want to see the next batch of The Bachelor contestants who might someday have to explain this to their children, check out Grant Ellis’ premiere at 8 p.m. ET Monday, January 27, on ABC.