Flavor Flav Teases Big Reality TV Plans, And Weighs In On Possibly Competing On DWTS

The 2026 TV schedule has a bit to go before a new season of Dancing With The Stars, but it seems as though recruiting efforts to get celebrities involved are happening year-round. Flavor Flav recently talked about the odds that he'd join the show after his recent judging stint, and added a bit about his next chapter in reality television.

Flav's stint as a guest judge was shaky at best, so one might wonder if he's better suited to be a competitor when the ABC dancing competition returns in the fall. It seems there are producers with the show who feel the same, as the rapper confirmed to People there is interest in him teaming up with a pro:

They want me to. They want me to come back and dance. I don't know. I might do it if I think I could do it.

Could Public Enemy's hype man be in the cast of celebrities who compete in Season 35 of Dancing With The Stars? It seems like anything is possible, especially when it comes to the type of talent we've seen join the show in recent years.

Unfortunately, Flavor Flav doesn't seem too confident in his abilities to cut a rug. Public Enemy may be number one, but when it comes to Flav's ballroom dancing skills, he was pretty blunt in his response to if he had what it took to compete on the show:

No, no, I don’t.

We love a self-aware King Swiftie. It's nice to see that Flavor Flav knows his limits, though he could be surprised if he did sign up. It took a lot of work, but Andy Richter was able to have a serviceable run on the show thanks to the love and support of a DWTS audience that wanted to see him try.

I'm confident that Flavor Flav could have a similar run, but it seems he has his sights set elsewhere. Specifically, he seems to be booked ahead of Dancing With The Stars and planning a big television return. So big, in fact, that it's apparently bigger than the reality show he was known for:

I am getting ready to do another reality TV show, but it's going to be bigger than Flavor of Love. It's not going to be a dating concept. The reason why is because I have already been there. I’ve done that. I set the tone for all other reality dating shows. I want to come back with something bigger and better and something that's going to have me lasting on TV longer. I got something in the works. I got something for you guys, and this is a show that I'll be able to do until my death.

He didn't become one of the biggest hype men in hip hop for no reason, and I'm hype to see whatever it is Flavor Flav is working on. I can only speculate, but I do wonder if this reality show is tied to his Taylor Swift fandom. If he were doing some sort of competition show where it was like a battle of Swiftie superfans, I would love to see that!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I also would love to see another new season of Dancing With The Stars, but I won't be streaming the new season with a Disney+ subscription until the fall season. If Flavor Flav is not in the mix of new celebrities competing, I can't wait to see who will be selected who can possibly measure up to the quality of last season's cast.

I'll be excited to see what Dancing With The Stars and Flavor Flav have planned when the time comes. Until then, we'll always have that moment the two crossed paths, and what a night that was to witness.