Hear Me Out, There's One Reality Show That Big Brother Needs To Cross Over With

Beast Games Season 2 has been a very exciting ride with plenty of twists, strategy, and intense choices. However, one of my favorite episodes of the season (so far) has involved a Beast Games and Survivor crossover episode. Survivor fans also already know that Mr. Beast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, will also make an appearance on Survivor 50.

This unexpected crossover made me realize that I would like to see more reality TV shows attempt an epic crossover episode or season. I want to see my favorite summer obsession, Big Brother, have a crossover with the underrated Claim to Fame.

How Claim To Fame Works

Claim to Fame premiered on ABC in the summer of 2022. As of February 2026, only three seasons have aired, but ABC has not officially canceled it. It could return. The show features relatives of celebrities living together in a house and competing for a grand prize. Guessing the identity of the other contestants is the premise of the game.

These contestants must try to decipher clues to figure out other contestants’ celebrity relatives. Each week, an elimination occurs until the finalists remain. They also compete in competitions to win advantages, such as clues to someone’s relative’s identity.

During the eliminations, a person must attempt to guess another person’s celebrity relative. If they guess correctly, that person is eliminated. If they guess incorrectly, they’re eliminated.

Many Claim To Fame Contestants Are Strategists Who Would Thrive On Big Brother

Warning: Claim to Fame spoilers in this section. Proceed with caution.﻿

Claim to Fame may sound silly. However, it’s actually a pretty strategic game. We see alliances, showmances, strategizing, manipulating, and other activities that you would see on strategy shows such as Big Brother.

Claim to Fame may have viral moments that overshadow how seriously these players take the game, but don’t let that fool you. The players who are constantly gaming often become the stars. Loreal Chanel Palmer, aka LC, and Logan Crosby dominated the first season. Their alliance got them all the way to the end.

I was immediately impressed by how working together made them interesting to watch individually and as a duo. Gabriel Ezra Cannon started Claim to Fame Season 2 as someone whom people underestimated because they doubted his intelligence. However, he transformed into the smartest contestant on his season.

Players such as Logan, L.C, and Gabriel would thrive on Big Brother. They immediately go under the radar and let their personalities and brains take them far. The first three seasons of Claim to Fame consist of many players who would shine on the hit CBS show.

Even If The Claim To Fame Contestants Don’t Appear on Big Brother, I Would Like To See The CBS Show Use A Similar Theme

I love the idea of a Big Brother season completely comprised of relatives of former houseguests. We have seen different relative combinations play Big Brother together. We have also seen nepo-baby-like situations where a relative of a former houseguest appears on a different season.

The Big Brother world is no stranger to familial connections. Therefore, I think a full season of siblings, parents, cousins, and spouses of former houseguests could be fun. It would be like Claim to Fame except in the Big Brother landscape. I think it could be funnier if that’s the twist.

Everyone is related to a former houseguests but it isn’t announced. They would have to figure that out on their own. Similar to Claim to Fame, this version of the CBS reality TV show could produce plenty of buzz-worthy moments.

Imagine another one of Rachel Reilly's family members fighting with someone from Nicole Franzel’s family. I need this hypothetical season now.