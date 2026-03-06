Britney Spears’ Pal Speaks Out After Her DUI, Claims He Has Permission

Britney Spears is the undisputed Princess of Pop, and has given the world countless hit songs and memorable moments in pop culture. She's also been at the heart of some controversies, and recently made headlines when Spears was arrested for a DUI in California. While she's home and her reps issued a statement, one of her longtime friends has now come forward and done an interview about the situation.

Britney Spears' conservatorship was national news, with her generations of fans campaigning until it was finally ended. Since then the "Toxic" singer has stayed in the news, thanks to her dancing videos online, as well as other incidents. That's why her DUI went viral so quickly, and her friend Sean Phillip spoke to Good Morning Britain about her character, claiming:

All I texted was, ‘Are you OK?’ and she said, ‘I’m OK.’ And I said, ‘Do you mind if I speak about this?’ and she said, ‘Go ahead.’

While Spears has been exploited by those close to her before, it sounds like she gave consent for Phillip to do press in the wake of her arrest. The statement from her reps saw her taking responsibility for the DUI, and now she's allowing those close to her to do televised interviews. It seems like she's not hiding in the midst of this latest legal shakeup.

Britney only recently got the right to drive again, as she wasn't permitted to have that freedom during her conservatorship. Later in the same interview Phillip claimed that Spears' recent behavior was an exception, rather than a rule. In his words:

It's not her character. She's just a lovely lovely person. For knowing her for almost 24 years, I will protect her no matter what. Because she's not a harmful person.

Since the arrest Britney has deleted her Instagram, although she reportedly is allowing her reps and friends to speak out about the DUI incident. This latest controversy has a ton of attention on it, mostly because of the potential dangers of getting behind a wheel while intoxicated. Sean Phillip didn't defend that misstep, but spoke about his experience with her over decades of time. He continued:

I want the world to know that she is such a great person. And we all make mistakes, you know what I'm saying? That's all I have to kind of say about that.

Prior to the DUI, Britney Spears sold her catalogue of music, in another move that captured the public's attention. She's finally able to take ownership of her life post-conservatorship, but that also comes with negative attention when things go awry. Hopefully this arrest is just a blip in her journey, and she's able to make safer decisions moving forward. There are certainly plenty of fans who continue rooting for the global pop star.