Dax Shepard Recalled the ‘Very, Very Sweet’ AA Meeting That Was Held In Honor Of Eric Dane

This year has had a number of upsetting celebrity deaths. In addition to Catherine O'Hara's passing and the loss of James Van Der Beek, fans were also saddened to hear that Eric Dane died after a battle with ALS. Tributes to Dane have been rolling in ever since he passed away, and Dax Shepard revealed that a special Alcoholics Anonymous meeting was also held in his honor. Let's break it all down.

Since the star of Grey's Anatomy (streaming with a Hulu subscription) passed away, the late actor has continued making headlines. A GoFundMe organized for Dane's family is helping to raise money to support them, and it turns out that there are tons of interpersonal tributes popping up. On a new Fact Check episode of his podcast Armchair Expert, Dax Shepard told co-host Monica Padman how he attended a recent AA meeting that was all about the Euphoria actor. In his words:

So, we had a very, very, very sweet meeting last night... Kind of in memory of our friend.

Prior to his death, Eric Dane was honest about his long history with drug and alcohol addiction. He even claimed he was drunk on the set of Grey's Anatomy more than he was sober. He and Shepard attended the same AA group together, with the latter actor previously revealing they originally had a contentious relationship before finding common ground.

Later in that same conversation with his co-host, the Parenthood star went on to share how the meeting in Dane's honor went down. In Shepard's words:

We don’t ever have women at the meeting. It’s a stag meeting and a woman joined and she was awesome. She goes, ‘I don’t know how all of you got through your shares without crying, but I’m going to be crying through my entire share, and I’m gonna cry for all of you.’ And we were like, ‘Well, thank you. Someone needs to.’ That was really great.

I have to wonder what other Hollywood figures might be present during this group's meetings. Of course, they're supposed to be anonymous, so we'll probably never find out. But it's sweet hearing how Dax Shepard and Eric Dane seemingly supported each other on their sobriety journeys. And it sounds like whoever joined the group after the late actor's passing was really emotionally affected by what they all shared.

Both the public and his colleagues have been paying tribute to Eric Dane since his death, highlighting how much his career meant to people. Luckily for fans, he was able to shoot scenes for Euphoria Season 3 before passing away. So there is still some posthumous work to take in.

Our thoughts continue to be with Eric Dane's loved ones during this impossible time. Euphoria Season 3 will premiere on April 12th as part of the 2026 TV schedule.