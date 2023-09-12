Full House Actor Had A Classic Reaction After Candace Cameron Bure Shared Some Throwback Set Photos, And I Can’t Get Enough

The cast of Full House has remained close since the original series ended in 1995. Their bond was strong enough that most of the cast returned for the sequel series -- Netflix’s Fuller House. Since then, the actors has reunited several times and posted old pictures, much to the delight of fans. Candace Cameron Bure is known for dropping throwback set photos once in a while and just recently posted some that feature a fan-favorite co-star. The post ultimately garnered a classic reaction from said actor, and I can't get enough of this nostalgia and co-star love.

You gotta love Cameron Bure doesn’t mind catering to the fanbase. This time, she hopped on her Instagram account to promote the upcoming '90s Con by posting some photos with Scott Weinger. Fans of the sitcom know him for playing DJ Tanner's boyfriend (and later husband), Steve Hale. The snapshots show the actors hanging out back in the day, and they're too perfect. If you want to see the young TV couple in all their 1990s glory, check out their sweet and funny moments in the post below:

Seeing them smiling and being playful brings up memories of seeing DJ Tanner and Steve Hale on screen together in the later seasons of Full House. The usually squeaky-clean pair did get a little edgy in the first shot. One photo really stands out, as it calls back to the infamous Season 7 episode, “The Apartment,” in which Tanner accidentally slept over at her boyfriend’s apartment. The pics are also nice showcases for '90s fashion, specifically the oversized clothes, bright colors and denim. It's all vintage, and I can't help but love it.

The photos received some amazing responses from fans, who were either swooning over the young '90s stars or expressing excitement over meeting them at the convention. But it was Scott Weinger own's response that probably caught fans' eyes more than others. The TV producer dropped a simple, yet sweet, comment for his former co-star:

Omg 🔥❤️

You can't help but think that it might be somewhat surreal for him to see these pictures after so many years. His response suggests that he was somewhat taken aback seeing the vintage photos for himself. And considering how close he and his co-star have been and currently are, there are probably some fond memories attached to those pics.

Seeing these behind-the-scenes photos transported me back to a time when I would watch Full House weekly to see the progression of Steve and DJ’s relationship in the later seasons. Each photo called back to a specific episode based on the wardrobe they were wearing. On a side note, Cameron Bure really hasn’t aged much since the series went off the air. Both she and Weinger looked so fresh-faced and bright-eyed at the time.

Fuller House's final season featured a lot of weddings, and I'm so glad one of those turned out to be DJ and Steve's. But while that relationship was fun to track, I'm even happier that to this day, Cameron Bure and Scott Weinger remain friends.

If you want to revisit one of the '90's most memorable couples, go stream Full House using a Max subscription. And watch the high school sweethearts reunite by getting a Netflix subscription to stream Fuller House.