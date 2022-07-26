Full House And Hallmark Vet Lori Loughlin Made First TV Appearance Post-Scandal, Got Emotional About Healing Through Volunteer Work

Lori Loughlin has slowly worked her way back into Hollywood since being released from prison in 2020 after the college admissions scandal. While she’s been working as an actress again, Loughlin hadn't made any public appearances or done any interviews until very recently. Highlighting a charity close to her heart led to the actress making her first TV appearance post-scandal. The Full House and Hallmark vet got emotional about healing in her first interview in a long time.

The When the Heart Calls star made a surprise appearance in a telethon for the Los Angeles-based food pantry and charity Project Angel Food. Loughlin was one of multiple stars, including Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack, trying to raise donations for the organization. She appeared in a KTLA video, where she explained how involved she is with the charity and its home delivery service:

I've been working with Project Angel Food for a year and a half now, and it's been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I got to work everywhere – packed a lot of cereal, and I've packed a lot of fruit. Bags and bags of fruit. . . . My favorite is doing the deliveries. I have the same delivery route, once a week, and I see the same people, and it's so nice to make that connection with those people. Often, they are unable to leave their homes.

Loughlin appears to have found satisfaction in helping those less fortunate after facing personal hardship, and a bright spot after the college admissions scandal. Volunteering seemed to be a bright spot post-college scandal. For the Full House alum, delivering food to those in need was about making human connections and spending time with them. The actress got emotional as she opened up about how the charity helped her after being released from jail:

It is a community, it is a family, and all the people that work here are so wonderful. They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken. That's how I found a home here, and that's what I feel like they did for me, and that's why I'm so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care. It's really a community. It's more than just feeding people, it's about loving people and helping people.

Volunteering for Project Angel Food has clearly been rewarding for Lori Loughlin, and not the only instance of her doing good after being released from prison. She also paid the full tuition so that two students could go to college back in 2021.

The actress has come a long way since the college admission scandal, which became public in early 2019. She was investigated for allegedly bribing USC with a "gift" of $500,000 so that her daughters would be accepted into the school for the rowing team... despite the young women having no rowing experience.

In light of the scandal, her sentencing, and her time in prison, the actress was shunned by Hollywood, with Netflix and the Hallmark Channel dropping her from their programming, although she is making her way back. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli received two- and five-month sentences, respectively. The Full House vet served her sentence in 2020 with her husband serving his time in 2021.

Currently, Lori Loughlin is part of the GAC Family drama When Hope Calls as her first post-scandal role. Working with the network has been a family affair, with TV niece Candace Cameron Bure having multiple projects lined up. If you want to revisit every Aunt Becky and DJ moment, you can watch every season of Full House by getting an HBO Max subscription. You can also watch Fuller House by subscribing to Netflix.