Full House Fans Call Jodie Sweetin's Daughter Her 'Twin,' But Another Compares Her To Scarlett Johansson, And Now I Can't Unsee It

Even though Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were the twins of Michelle Tanner on Full House, despite not returning for Fuller House, it seems like another Tanner sister is getting her share of twinning these days, but in a different way. This is because after Jodie Sweetin posted a photo with her daughter Zoie Herpin, fans could not get over the uncanny resemblance, but that’s not the only comparison they’re making as one person compared the actress's daughter to Scarlett Johansson.

Jodie Sweetin took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter Zoie's birthday and update her followers on the festivities that took place. The photo is as “sweet” as can be, and it really shows just how close Sweetin is with her daughter:

However, getting past the birthday festivities, fans couldn’t help but notice just how alike the duo looks, even pointing out that they could be twins, as one fan commented:

She’s your twin. So beautiful. Happy birthday.

Another fan also couldn’t help but notice just how strong the mom genes are. While just about every kid looks like their parents somehow, there is just something about Jodie Sweetin and her daughter Zoie that makes them look almost identical, as some people wrote:

Your daughter looks just like you.

However, the comparisons don’t stop there. There are also a handful of fans that thought Zoie Herpin actually looks a little bit like Scarlett Johansson, or at least a mixture of ScarJo and Sweetin. When you take a good look at the picture, you can actually see how much she looks like the Marvel star:

She looks like ScarJo. So beautiful, the both’a yas.

Now that that comparison has been made, it’s hard to unsee. She definitely looks a bit like Scarlett Johansson, and it just proves she’s been double blessed. Getting compared to not one but two actresses is impressive, and it seems that fans are agreeing that Jodie Sweetin and Johansson are the top comparisons.

It's clear that Sweetin is very close to her daughter, and it makes sense considering her deep connection and care for both her adoptive and biological family. After Sweetin was sued for child support a few years ago, it's nice to see that all is well.

Knowing how close the mother and daughter are, and considering their resemblance, I'm curious about how many times they are told in real life that they look like twins. Or who knows, maybe Zoie has also gotten the ScarJo comparison before as well.

While Jodie Sweetin may be caught up in some Full House drama involving former co-star Candace Cameron Bure, it looks like she is focusing on her family these days. While the Full House cast bickers like a family, Bure’s comments on traditional marriage and GAF seem to have caused a rift between the two actors, it seems like Sweetin is having fun with her family rather than focusing on the reported drama.

At the very least, Sweetin is putting much of her time into her family and her mini-me, who may or may not still look like her when she’s older. It's refreshing to see her out having fun with her daughter, and it will be fun to see more of the Full House star's daughter, who also lowkey looks like Scarlett Johansson.

As for what Jodie Sweetin is up to when she's not hanging out with her daughter, she has four projects in the works, so make sure to stay tuned to the 2023 TV schedule to find out how to watch her next TV movies.