Full House Alum Lori Loughlin Reveals John Stamos’ Pre-Kiss Ritual, And I Would Have Been Asking For A TV Divorce

Lori Loughlin played an important role as Aunt Becky on ABC’s Full House, not just as an under-rated mother figure for DJ, Stephanie and Michelle after the death of their own mom, but as the woman who would eventually marry and have twins with John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse. While playing the TV wife of a perceived sex-crazed Casanova like John Stamos might not seem like a tall order, Loughlin recently revealed that Stamos had a ritual of sorts any time Jesse Katsopolis and Becky Donaldson had a smooch in the script, and now I’m wondering how little Nicky and Alex even made it into existence.

Aunt Becky entered Full House in Season 2, but back then she was still Rebecca Donaldson, co-host of the fictional morning show Wake Up, San Francisco alongside Bob Saget’s Danny Tanner. By Season 4, though, she was an official member of the Tanner family after marrying Uncle Jesse . Lori Loughlin will likely have Full House fans rethinking the “You may now kiss the bride,” part of those nuptials — as well as every other romantic moment between the two — after she told former co-star Dave Coulier on the Full House Rewind podcast :

What I do remember is every time we had a scene, if we had a kiss, he would eat Doritos and smoke a cigar. And then he would come up to me and go, ‘I just had Doritos and I smoked a cigar.’ I'm like, ‘Thanks buddy.’

Lori Loughlin recalled the story with a laugh, so clearly she didn’t take it too hard, although I have to admit I’d be tempted to ask the writers if maybe a divorce was in Jesse and Becky’s future. This revelation has me thinking back to how often the adorable couple shared kisses — and wondering how often John Stamos really did pull the Doritos-and-cigar trick.

It seems a bizarre choice for an actor, who you’d think would want to make his scene partner’s experience as pleasant as possible. On the other hand, it could be seen as next-level trolling, and respect to Stamos if he actually continued it for the duration of the eight-season series. It’s certainly a different approach to other famous co-stars — Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, for example, where the Sandman’s wife Jackie actually requested that he “give Jennifer some sort of good time” when they kissed.

However offensive John Stamos’ breath, Lori Loughlin did reprise the role of Aunt Becky for the Fuller House spinoff in 2016, so it must not have been too traumatic. The bond that formed between the TV spouses seems to have endured over the years — as is the case for most of the Full House cast — and Stamos struggled in the aftermath of Loughlin’s college admission scandal . He faced backlash for defending her, at one point dropping an F-bomb in frustration over what was happening to his TV family.

Lori Loughlin has remained relatively quiet since serving her jail time, save for two Great American Family movies. Her most recent project, Blessings of Christmas, aired as part of the network’s block of holiday films. Hopefully her co-stars these days are keeping it minty fresh.