How George Clooney Tied Into Cindy Crawford Recreating Pepsi Ad For Viral 'One Margarita' Music Video

One of the biggest booty-bouncing jams of the summer across TikTok and other social media platforms has been the boozy anthem “One Margarita (Margarita Song),” from the hilarious actress and Black Lady Sketch Show co-star Angel Laketa Moore, who also goes by her rap handle That Chick Angel. The track rather quickly went viral as the dog days began, and its popularity has only skyrocketed now that there’s an official music video, which surprisingly features Cindy Crawford recreating her iconic ‘90s Pepsi ad. And if we were playing Six Degrees of George Clooney , the supermodel’s cameo in Moore’s video is only one degree away from the esteemed actor, and that degree is soaked in tequila.

The music video released for “One Margarita” has been dubbed a remix featuring Saucy Santana, and quickly became a celebrated topic of discussion, in part due to Crawford showing up and making it seem like it was 1992 all over again. (Seriously, how have 31 years gone by?) When speaking with Entertainment Tonight , Moore talked about how she was surprised as anyone by the fact that she got to butt-bump one of the most famous supermodels in the world right out of the camera frame. As far as how it came together, she explained:

All this came from a relationship that the label [Giant Music] had with Casamigos. Obviously, Cindy has a relationship with Casamigos because of her husband, and they loved the song.

Cindy Crawford’s hubby is businessman Rande Gerber, who famously co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand in 2013 with George Clooney and real estate tycoon Mike Meldman. The trio then sold the brand to Diageo in 2017 for $700 million and then some, which helped make Clooney a top-earning performer that year , and was noted as being the fastest-growing spirit brand in 2022 . But unless that tequila is going into all of the margaritas going into That Chick Angel’s mouth and other orifices, then what are we even doing here?

While Clooney obviously didn’t show up in the music video, it’s not necessarily super out-there to think that Angel Laketa Moore’s next single may be big enough for Giant Music to convince the actor-turned-filmmaker to show up. (It wouldn’t be the only high-profile cameo he’d make this year , amirite?)

If he’d be nervous, surely he could take inspiration from Cindy Crawford having to seek guidance from her and Gerber’s children Presley and Kaia. Moore shared the model’s thoughts ahead of agreeing to the video, saying:

She was like, 'I asked my kids, [who are in their 20s], should I do the music video?' And they were like, 'Yes you should do it!' And she was like, 'Sometimes, you can't play it safe.’ Cindy Crawford is one of the premiere definitions of beauty of just elegance. She is just the supermodel... I still can't believe it. When she walked onto that set I was like, 'This is not real! Is this real life right now?'

Thankfully for Moore, Crawford, and the millions of people vibing on "One Margarita" on a daily, it was real life to the fullest. No better time than now to press play on this bop all over again.

Another recent time when Cindy Crawford and George Clooney’s pop culture universes quasi-collided was in 2021 when she surprisingly popped up in Friends’ reunion special modeling the leather pants that Ross had quite a struggle with during a classic episode. Another classic episode of the NBC comedy memorably featured ER’s Clooney and Noah Wyle as guest stars. If only we could go back in time to get That Chick Angel as a regular performer at Central Perk along with Phoebe.

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time the Fair Game star has called back to her iconic Pepsi ad, which was brought back for a fundraising effort in 2021, and for a Super Bowl commercial in 2018. But no Pepsi was technically involved in this one, and also no kids nearby to comment, which is almost definitely a good thing, given how many times the word "puss" gets bandied about.