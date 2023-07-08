HBO Just Canceled A Black Lady Sketch Show, And Robin Thede Shouted Out The 'Women Of Color Who Excelled' In Response

Like many WarnerDiscovery properties, HBO has experienced a wave of cancellations, with the the Perry Mason reboot being one of the latest casualties. Now, the network has canceled another fan-favorite series, A Black Lady Sketch Show, after four seasons. This development is sure to be tough for those who enjoyed the hilarious TV offering. After the news came to light, series creator and star Robin Thede took to social media to shout out "the women of color who excelled."

The cancelation news was confirmed by Variety and, shortly after, the A Black Lady Sketch Show creator took to her Instagram account to express her gratitude to everyone involved in the show’s success. Considering the series was meant to uplift untapped female comedic talent, it was only fitting that Robin Thede took a moment to specifically acknowledge the women of color who worked both in front of and behind the camera. The TV personality said in the post:

Although #ABLSS has come to an end, this show and its impact will outlive us all. Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made this show an Emmy-winning success story. I am so grateful to everyone, and especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. The joy of seeing their success, knowing it has forever changed the perceptions of what we can do, will never diminish.

Some creators may not have been so optimistic, especially given just how shocking this cancelation seems to be from the outside looking in. But it's lovely to see that Robin Thede decided to highlight all the amazing women who made the show a purveyor of culture. Women of color’s voices were prevalent throughout the series run, and those perspectives helped distinguish the program from its peers. One can't help but appreciate the cultural nuances found within the comedy, and they'll surely be remembered by viewers for years to come.

The former The Rundown host didn’t just highlight ABBLS’s cast and crew, either. The star also took the time to show how much she “blippity appreciated” the support from the fanbase across multiple avenues, saying:

Thank you for sharing the videos, posting the memes, and yelling the catchphrases at us when you saw us in the streets! Please continue to support these amazing comedians as they go on to more greatness in their careers outside of the Black Lady Courtroom (clap, clap)!

During its time on the air, ABLSS received modest ratings on HBO. However, the show became a prime source for viral content, as multiple sketches raked in huge views and spawned online memes. The comedy also helped draw attention to impressive talents such as Bob’s Burger’s Ashley Nicole Black and Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson. On top of that, during its run, the series earned multiple awards and nominations, including several Primetime Emmys. It even made history as the first Black female-led series to earn a nomination for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and a win for Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (with an all-Black female team).

Despite the show ending, things are looking up for Robin Thede, as she has another HBO series in development called Disengagement, which she will write and produce. She’ll be seen next in the Eddie Murphy Christmas comedy Candy Cane Lane, and it's set to premiere on Prime Video . In the meantime, you can relive all the viral hilarity by streaming A Black Lady Sketch Show using a Max subscription. Also, stay up to date on upcoming small-screen premieres using the 2023 TV schedule.