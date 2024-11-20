After Georgie And Mandy's First Five Episodes, I Think I Found Another Potential Cause For Their First Marriage To Fail

We're five episodes into the first season of Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, and with the show on a brief break, now is the perfect time to catch up with a Paramount+ subscription. Those who are current are undoubtedly reflecting on every little moment so far and wondering what factors will lead to the eventual breakup between the two main characters. I've previously tackled a list of possible reasons, but I only just realized one that slipped by me during that first go-around.

The first time, I think I was too focused on the obvious factors that could lead to a split between Georgie and Mandy. Sure, the loss of George Sr. would weigh heavy, and the burden of juggling married life and caring for his sister and mother is rough. Even dealing with his mother-in-law is difficult. However, could Jim McAllister be the straw that breaks the camel's back in this show?

Jim Continues To Brush Off Most Of Georgie's Ideas For The Tire Shop

I was thrilled to learn Will Sasso's Jim McAllister would be in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage after he left such a great impression on me in Young Sheldon. Thus far, he's been Georgie's greatest cheerleader in the spinoff, usually offering advice and employment for his son-in-law at his tire shop. Georgie has repaid Jim by working as hard as possible and making big suggestions for the business that would help it bring in more money.

However, while Jim has admitted that Georgie has some good ideas a few times, he has shot down several of them outside of implementing a towing service.

For example, he vetoed Georgie's suggestion to switch to a cheaper tire manufacturer, because he was hoping his current sales rep would take him on a blimp ride. Even in the case of the towing service, Jim would only commit if Georgie did the bulk of the work by himself.

Georgie has taken it all in stride so far, but how long can he continue to as a young man with ambition?

Should Georgie Go Into Business For Himself, Would It Impact His Relationship With Jim?

Jim has been a mentor of sorts to Georgie for many things, offering advice on how to deal with Missy's rebellious streak and just giving a hug when it's needed. They have a great relationship, but could Jim continuing to brush Georgie off encourage Montana Jordan's character to go into business for himself?

We know from The Big Bang Theory that Georgie ends up running a successful tire chain called Dr. Tire. I recently rewatched that episode with my Max subscription, and sadly, it didn't go into detail about how the tire endeavor came to be.

I do think, however, that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is more clever than some may give it credit for, and maybe Jim and Georgie having a falling out will be the catalyst to him leaving Mandy. This is just me speculating, of course, but I think it's yet another possibility worth keeping an eye on.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage returns to CBS and the 2024 TV schedule with new episodes on Thursday, December 5th. With a full season order already secured, now is the time to start watching for those who still have yet to do so.